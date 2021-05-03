Portion of Locust Avenue in Bel Air to close May 10 for about four months

BEL AIR, Md., (May 3, 2021) – Locust Avenue between Vale Road and Kenyon Lane in Bel Air will be closed to all through traffic on weekdays for about four months beginning on or about Monday, May 10 for underground utility construction. The road will be closed 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Monday through Friday. School buses and emergency vehicles will not be allowed through during these times. Local access to Locust Avenue will be maintained at all times. Detour routes will be posted. Questions may be addressed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.