Bel Air July 4 celebration to include flag raising ceremonies, bike rodeo, watermelon eating contest and more before parade and fireworks

After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, the Bel Air Independence Day Committee‘s annual July 4 celebration is back with the theme “Honoring Our Healthcare Heroes.”

The events start early with a 6:45 a.m. flag raising ceremony at Bel Air High School. Horseshoe pitching kicks off at 8 a.m. at Rockfield Park. At 9 a.m. the activities move to Shamrock Park where there will be a water balloon toss, a bicycle rodeo and a watermelon eating contest.

The parade down Main Street starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Idlewild Street and ends at Gordon Street.

The fireworks display is scheduled to be launched from Rockfield Park at about 9:30 p.m.

For full details, visit https://www.belairjuly4.org/schedule.php.