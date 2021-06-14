Deadline to apply to march in the Bel Air 4th of July parade is June 20

The organizers of the Bel Air 4th of July parade are continuing to accept applications from groups who would like to march in the parade through June 20. Here are the details provided by the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc.:

Floats are very popular in the Bel Air July 4th parade. To apply, go to https://belairjuly4.org. (Photo courtesy of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee.)

There’s Still Time to Apply to Be in the Bel Air 4th of July Parade

Applications being accepted through June 20, says Parade Chairman



Bel Air, June 11, 2021: The Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc., the independent all-volunteer entity that manages the July 4 festivities in the Town of Bel Air, Maryland, announces that PARADE APPLICATIONS are still being sought from FLOATS, MARCHING UNITS, PERFORMERS, CLASSIC CARS, and more.

“The deadline for applying is June 20, 2021,” says Parade Chairman Michael Blum. “As soon as the hot weather hit, people started thinking about the parade, which is great, but we still need more,” he adds. “Probably due to lingering pandemic concerns, people are cautious, but in our staging and deployment, we are instituting pretty thorough COVID-19 protocols to help keep everyone happy, safe and celebrating the birthday of our country. So, car clubs, marching units, scout troops — anyone now back in the public flow of things, ought to consider applying to be in our July 4 celebration,” Blum concludes.

Parade Applications are online at https://belairjuly4.org, according to Blum. “Just follow the prompts to JOIN THE PARADE,” he says. Blum also reminds everyone to read the parade rules before filling out the application.

“The rules are extensive, because we try to answer every question we’ve been asked in the 29 years I’ve been running the parade,” Blum states. “All categories of parade unit are listed and described, and we also state the prizes and awards we give out every year.”

Blum also asks that anyone interested in being a Parade Marshal should go to the Committee’s VOLUNTEER page at https://belairjuly4.org/volunteer.php and fill out the volunteer form.

Any questions not covered by the rules may be asked by calling 410-879-4245, a line that is answered 24/7, thanks to A Better Answer answering service in Bel Air.