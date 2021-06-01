Edgewood High School’s Kylah Cain-Ward named Maryland Youth of the Year

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America have named Edgewood High School senior Kylah Cain-Ward Maryland Youth of the Year. Here are the details provided by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties:

EXCEPTIONAL TEEN NAMED MARYLAND YOUTH OF THE YEAR BY BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA

Kylah Cain-Ward set to receive college scholarship and vie for regional title this June

Harford County, May 24, 2021 – Congratulations are in order for Edgewood High School senior Kylah Cain-Ward, named the Maryland Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle. Now in its 74th year, the Youth of the Year program honors our nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures. As the Maryland Youth of the Year, Kylah will serve as an ambassador for all teens in the state, will receive a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and will go on to contend for the Regional Youth of the Year and potentially the national title.

Cain-Ward is a graduating senior from the International Baccalaureate Program at Edgewood High School. She has been a student stakeholder for the school’s Global Studies International Baccalaureate stakeholder committee.

As a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties Edgewood Branch for nine years, she has been a leader and role model in her Club and community. From excelling as a STEM leader to the president of the Keystone Club, a teen group dedicated to leadership and community service. For consecutive years, she has organized community events such as the Keystone Community Back-to-School Fair and a health-oriented community fair. As a young leader, she embodies everything the Boys & Girls Club entails and encourages in their youth.

Other community service activities include her volunteer work with Springboard to Opportunities and Extreme Family Outreach. Cain-Ward has received a number of honors including the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation Scholarship, sponsorship recipient to attend the 7620 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) Conference, and Dual Certification from International Baccalaureate (GSIB) and Academy of Finance Program.

“The impact I will make as Youth of the Year will be calling attention to the issues that America’s children face, particularly those from marginalized communities, through amplifying the voices of those I cannot speak for, and personally advocating for myself and children like me,” she said.

Cain-Ward is graduating from Edgewood High School with 4.4 GPA. This fall, she will be attending John Hopkins University, majoring in Africana studies and Pre-Health.

“We are incredibly proud of Kylah and all the Youth of the Year nominees,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Being named Youth of the Year is a lifelong honor. As the Maryland Youth of the Year, Kylah will serve as a spokesperson for Boys & Girls Club kids and teens across the state who need more role models that they can admire and emulate.”

This June, Kylah will join other state winners to vie for the Maryland regional title. If named the regional winner, she will be awarded an additional $20,000 college scholarship. Six youth, including five regional winners and a military youth winner, will advance to the virtual National Youth of the Year event in October 2021 to compete for the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year. The National Youth of the Year will receive an additional scholarship of $50,000 and a brand-new Toyota Corolla. For more information about the Youth of the Year program, visit www.youthoftheyear.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties

For 31 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties (bgcharfordcecil.org) has operated by its mission to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. Serving more than 7,500 youth annually, the Clubs unlock the potential for children to become thriving members of their community by providing them with the opportunity to achieve more. Known as a place to become, the Clubs make a difference by providing services in five core areas: Character & Leadership; Health & Life Skills; Education & Career Development; the Arts; and Sports, Fitness & Recreation. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties on Facebook and Twitter.