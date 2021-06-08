Free public paper shredding event June 12 at Festival at Bel Air

Festival at Bel Air is sponsoring a free paper shredding event 9 a.m. to noon on June 12 at the shopping center at Route 24 and Bel Air South Parkway. Here are the details provided:

The Festival at Bel Air is proud to sponsor a FREE public SHREDDING EVENT — Saturday, June 12, 9 am – Noon — in the parking lot by the Storm Water Pond, in front of Rite Aid.

Bring your documents, papers, folders — drive up service!

LIMIT TWO BOXES OR BAGS PER VEHICLE OR VISITOR.

Documents must be free of hard covers, binders & binder clips. Staples and paper clips are OK.