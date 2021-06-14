Harford County Public Library’s summer reading program includes activities for the whole family

The Harford County Public Library’s Tails and Tales Summer Reading Adventure 2021 program invites participants to read, play games and attend concerts. Here are the details provided by the library:

HCPL’s Tails and Tales Summer Reading Adventure 2021 Offers Programs for the Entire Family

Belcamp, Md., June 14, 2021 — Harford County Public Library’s Tails and Tales Summer Reading Adventure 2021 encourages everyone – from infants, toddlers and preschoolers to children, teens and adults – to accomplish reading goals and continue learning throughout the summer.

Participants are invited to set goals, read books, play games, attend concerts and earn badges throughout the summer. To sign up and keep track of books and activities, visit https://hcplonline.org/srplanding.php. The program runs through August 31.



This year’s goals are for infants through preschoolers to read 25 books; elementary school students, 10 books; middle and high school students, three books; and adults, five books. All who complete the reading goals will receive a digital completion certificate.



Additional prizes and coupon sheets will be available at all library locations, while supplies last.

“We are so pleased to offer this year’s Summer Reading Adventure for the entire family. Intentional reading over the summer is critical in preventing the summer learning slide and provides the foundation for our youth for success in the upcoming school year,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “In addition, reading is fun, and there are so many summer activities and concerts lined up that are sure to please all ages. Many thanks to the sponsors of this year’s Summer Reading Adventure whose generosity helps us make this amazing program possible.”

As part of the Summer Reading Adventure, Harford County Public Library will present the Great Outdoor Concert Series.

Mr. Jon and Friends! will present award-winning music for children and their families on Monday, June 28, from 11 a.m. to noon at Festival Park in Aberdeen. Mr. Jon and his funny friend, George the Monkey, will perform a musical comedy show not to be missed. Bring your dancing feet for a fun, interactive program for the entire family. Rain date is July 12.

The Daniel Bennett Group returns to Harford County on Saturday, July 10, for a jazz concert from 4 to 5 p.m. at Shamrock Park in Bel Air. Bring lawn chairs and/or a blanket for seating.

Saxophonist Daniel Bennett is hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation with an eclectic sound and amazing musical storytelling abilities. His music shifts between modern jazz, American folk and experimental classical music.

The Daniel Bennett Group performs regularly at the Blue Note (New York City), Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club (London) and Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Club (Los Angeles).

Outdoor music was the Daniel Bennett Group’s focus during the pandemic. Their new album, “New York Nerve,” was conceived outside under snow-covered heat lamps at New York City jazz clubs. The band was the first jazz group to record in Manhattan after the studios reopened in 2020.

The Fifty 7’s: Tunes and Tales will perform two concerts. The first will be Wednesday, July 28, from 10 to 11 a.m. outdoors at the Abingdon Library. The second will be Saturday, August 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. on the library grounds at the Norrisville Library.

Children and parents will enjoy singing and dancing along with this lively music performance, which will feature many styles of music including family friendly rock, folk, jazz and children’s songs. The Fifty 7’s include instruments such as guitar, ukulele, banjo and percussion to create a fun, interactive experience.

The sponsors of Harford County Public Library’s Tails and Tales Summer Reading Adventure are Harford County Public Library Foundation, Aberdeen Rotary Club, APG Federal Credit Union, Bel Air Friends of the Harford County Public Library, Harford Day School, Horizon Cinemas, The John Carroll School and Rosedale Federal Savings and Loan Association.

For more than 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2020, Harford County Public Library received the Graphic Design USA Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.