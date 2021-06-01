Harford County will accept grant applications starting today for small businesses which invested in online tools during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford to Administer $1,000 COVID-Relief Grants for Small Businesses to Support Teleworking, Online Sales; Applications Accepted Starting June 1

BEL AIR, Md., (May 26, 2021) – Harford County will begin accepting applications on June 1 for grants to help small businesses with telework and/or online sales operations in response to COVID-19. A total of 21 grants of approximately $1,000 each will be awarded through the state’s Telework and Online Sales Relief Grant program. The program is funded by the state through the Maryland RELIEF Act.

Businesses that have not received prior COVID-relief funding from the state or the county will be given priority, in accordance with the program requirements. Applications from those businesses will be accepted starting Tuesday, June 1. All other eligible businesses can apply starting on Monday, June 7, if funding remains available.

Funds must be used for expenses incurred after March 1, 2020 to establish or expand online sales operations and/or teleworking opportunities during COVID-19. Examples include website development, expansion to an e-commerce platform, and laptops for teleworking.

To be eligible, a business must have been established prior to March 9, 2020 and be operating with a physical location in Harford County. Businesses with more than 20 total employees, excluding the owner, are not eligible.

Applications, FAQs, and more information on the program, including instructions on how to apply, are on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3223/Telework-Online-Sales-Relief-Grant-Program.

“Being able to do business online has become important than ever, and these grants will help Harford’s small businesses continue adapting to stay competitive,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “As we have with prior grant programs, my administration will work quickly to get COVID-relief funds into the hands that need them.”