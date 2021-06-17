Hosanna Community House to celebrate Juneteenth with a virtual event featuring author Velma Maia Thomas

The Hosanna Community House is hosting its Juneteenth Celebration Festival virtually. The theme is “Celebrating the Black Family” and the keynote speaker is award-winning author and scholar Velma Maia Thomas. The online event is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 19. To register, visit https://www.hosannaschoolmuseum.org/juneteenth-celebration

Admission to the program that celebrates the end of slavery in America is $18.67, recognizing the first Juneteenth celebration in Austin, TX in 1867. The event includes guest presenters, black-owned businesses, and community organizations. Cost of admission goes toward the organization’s mission to help the community understand, appreciate, and grow the diversity of Harford County, Maryland.

The Hosanna Community House, which does business as the Hosanna School Museum, offers historical and cultural events at the historic former school house at 2424 Castleton Road in Darlington. For more details visit. https://www.hosannaschoolmuseum.org/