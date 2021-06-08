Joppatowne High School students start dual enrolled college course at Harford Community College

Thirteen Joppatowne High School students are on their way to earning both a high school diploma and an associates degree from Harford Community College in just four years. Here is the information provided by Harford County Public Schools:



Pictured left to right:

Top: James Liu, Anaiya Watkins, Cash Carter

Middle: Riley Cocks, Kennedy Green, Ibrahim Barry

Bottom: Precious Ikejiofor, Jessica Dimukeje, Adriano Espinoza

JOPPATOWNE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS CELEBRATE FIRST DAY OF DUAL ENROLLMENT AT HARFORD COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Friday, June 4, 2021 marked a special day for 13 students from the Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) at Joppatowne High School, as they participated in their first dual enrolled college course at Harford Community College (HCC).

On a mission to complete high school in four years with a high school diploma and an Associate Degree in Cybersecurity or Computer Information Systems, the students are enrolled in Computer Information Systems 102 at Harford Community College.

Dr. Austin Hill, director for strategic partnerships at HCC, welcomed the students via Microsoft Teams. “I’m very proud to teach these bright, energetic, future cyber professionals. They came prepared and ready to learn,” said Hill.

Pamela Zeigler, principal of Joppatowne High School (JOHS), Robert Limpert, supervisor of magnet and CTE programs at Harford County Public Schools (HCPS), and Shomari Zachary, P-TECH specialist at JOHS, all congratulated the students on taking this first step on this journey. “We are delighted that our PTECH Mariner students have the opportunity to have college experiences as freshmen in high school. We remain so supportive of their bright future,” said Zeigler.

About Harford Community College

Harford Community College, the anchor institution for higher education in Harford County, is centrally located on 352 acres near Bel Air. The College offers more than 90 degree and certificate programs of study, as well as a variety of noncredit community education and workforce development courses. For more information, visit harford.edu.