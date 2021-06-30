UM Upper Chesapeake Health holds ceremony to celebrate progress on the construction of its new Aberdeen medical campus

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health held a ceremony to celebrate progress on the construction of its new Aberdeen medical campus and invited community members who attended recent IronBird’s games to sign a steel beam that will be featured at the campus when it opens in spring 2023. Here are the details provided by UM UCH:

During the June 24-27 IronBirds games, members of the community were invited to sign a steel beam that will frame a historic timeline at the new University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center – Aberdeen. (Photo by Allen Siegel)

‘Topping Off’ Ceremony Celebrates UM Upper Chesapeake Health’s New Aberdeen Campus

Ceremony participants and the community signed a steel beam that will frame a historic timeline

BEL AIR, MD – (June 28, 2021) – University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) held a topping off ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium on June 24 to celebrate the vertical construction progress on the new Aberdeen medical campus site.

Lyle Sheldon, President and CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, speaks during the topping off ceremony for the new Aberdeen medical campus on June 24. (Photo by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)

Ceremony participants, including UM UCH leaders and board members, Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady and members of Erdman, the project’s design and construction team, signed a steel beam, a tradition for new construction. Community members who attended the IronBirds’ June 24-27 games were invited to add their signatures. The beam will frame a historic timeline display within the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center – Aberdeen (UM UCMC – Aberdeen) campus when it opens in spring 2023.

“The topping off ceremony helped us mark an important milestone in the construction of our new Aberdeen medical campus. We were pleased to invite those involved with the project as well as the greater community to sign a steel beam that will be part of permanent display that will mark a new chapter in health care delivery in Harford County,” said Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, President and CEO of UM UCH.

When it opens in 2023, the UM UCMC – Aberdeen campus will be over 175,000 square-feet and cost approximately $120,000,000. It will feature an expanded, state-of-the art, 24/7 Emergency Department with a helipad for emergency transfers; short-stay medical care beds; expanded inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services; primary and specialty care physician offices; and full diagnostic services, including radiology, laboratory and infusion. For more information, visit umuch.org/newcampus.