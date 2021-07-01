Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County awards 11 grants totaling more than $43,000 this year

The Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County has awarded 11 grants in 2021, contributing to a total of $445,582.86 donated in grants to nonprofits during the past 11 years. Here are the details provided by the organization:

Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County awarded Lions Association for Sight & Hearing of Maryland, Inc. a grant of $3,500 for its Harford Hears program. Participating in the presentation were Grant Committee co-chair Sarah Ortiz-Brown, June Livingston and Dave Ellis from the Lions Association, Donna Kreis, chair of the Women’s Giving Circle and Sara Burley Grant Committee co-chair. (Photo by Stanley Zawadzki)

Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County Awards More Than $43,000 in Grants in 2021

Over the past 11 years, more than $445,000 has been donated to 55 nonprofits serving women, families and children

Bel Air, Md., June 30, 2021 — The Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County has awarded 11 grants in 2021, totaling $43,515.56. Over the past 11 years, the Women’s Giving Circle has donated $445,582.86 in grants to 55 nonprofits that serve women, families and children in Harford County.

“We are grateful to our generous members who believe in the power of collective philanthropy,” said Donna Kreis, chair of the Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County. “It is humbling to witness the impact our grants have made for women, children and families in Harford County.”

This year grants of $5,000 were awarded to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County for Club on the Go, a new program that brings youth development programming and food access to under-resourced families in the Edgewood and Aberdeen areas; to The EPICENTER at Edgewood, for case management, to continue to connect individuals facing challenges due to financial, physical and/or mental health issues with resources in the community; to Humanim, Inc. for its Administrative Assistant Career Training Program; to Mason-Dixon Community Services, Inc. for its Summer Backpack Nutrition Program; and to The Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center (SARC) for childcare and transportation assistance.

Harford County Education Foundation received a grant of $4,978.40 for Littles University, a program in partnership with Harford County Public Schools, that provides a video reading of an age-appropriate book in which children and parents tune in to participate in the reading on a monthly basis, with the book sent to 250 children (birth to 5 years) each month.

Lions Association for Sight & Hearing of Maryland, Inc. was awarded a $3,500 grant for Harford Hears, a program that provides hearing aids for low-income applicants.

Harford Family House, Inc. received a $3,000 grant to provide transportation for families for work, daycare, after-school activities, doctor appointments and other needed trips.

Found in Faith Ministries was awarded a $2,737.16 grant for its Sweet Dreams: Fresh Start Furniture Program that provides mattress covers and pillows.

Homecoming Project, Inc. received a grant of $2,500 for shelter support to update/repair household and yard accessories that have become worn/broken over the years. Faith Communities and Civic Agencies United, Inc. (Welcome One) received a grant for $1,800 to provide six laptop Chromebooks and software to assist with skill assessments and job searches.

Founded in 2010, the Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County is dedicated to engaging women of all generations in the power of community philanthropy to address the needs of women and families. More information may be found at www.wgchco.wildapricot.org.