Bel Air Independence Day Committee releases list of winners of its July 4 events

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee has sent along this list of the winners and runners-up from its July 4 daytime events and parade:
RESULTS OF COMPETITIONS
Horseshoe Pitching
Men’s Singles
1 Mark Farrington, Bel Air
2. Jeff Dandy, Bel Air
Men’s Doubles
1. Jeff Cooper, Delta, PA; Mark Farrington Bel Air
2. John Jones Park, MD; Richie Jackson Hereford, MD
Women’s Singles
1. Jamie Hughes, Forest Hill
2. Rachel Hall, Bel Air
Women’s Doubles
1. Rebecca Cooper, Delta, PA; Jamie Hughes Forest Hill
2. Aubrey Hoover, Bel Air; Angela Hoover, Bel Air
Water Balloon Toss: 236 total participants!
Ages 6 and under
1. Daisy Hardy, Churchville
2. Elliott Murphy, Forest Hill
3. Andrew Hinkle, Havre de Grace
Ages 7-9
1. Colby Griner, Bel Air
2. April Stone, Bel Air
3. Caleb Walters, Bel Air
Ages 10-12
1. Charles Stone, Bel Air
2. Parker Jakobowski, Bel Air
3. Owen Davis & Andrew Fuller, Bel Air
Ages 13-17
1. Garrett Stiemke, Bel Air
2. Peyton Griner, Bel Air
3. Alice Phann & Amanda Eilman, Bel Air
Ages 18+
1. Milton Foulkes & Josh Meadows, Bel Air
2. Max Moffitt & Matt Moffitt, Bel Air
3. Dennis Stompf & Ashley Strock, Bel Air
Uncle Sam Says
Ages 5-7
1. Adam Dorsan, Bel Air
2. Brayden Zeller, Street
3. Adelaide Woodhouse, Bel Air
Ages 8-10
1. Riley Daniels, Virginia Beach
2. Logan Szewczyk, Bel Air
3. Brianna Hinkle, Havre de Grace
Ages 11-13
1. Emily Noyes, Bel Air
2. Brooklyn Szewczyk, Bel Air
3. Arabella Hood, Bel Air
Ages 14+
1. Morgan Hennigan, Bel Air
2. Jaime Noyes, Perry Hall
3. Emily Parker, Bel Air
Watermelon Eating
Ages 6 and under
1. Braxton Stumpf, Bel Air
2. Adrianna Leeds, Street
3. Adwait Pondel, Bel Air
Ages 7-10
1. Bentley Stumpf, Bel Air
2. Ryann Zeller, Street
3. Colter Morce, Bel Air
Ages 11-16
1. Sienna Fiore, Bel Air
2. Jayla Williams, Bel Air
3. Ally Mace, Bel Air
Ages 17+
1. Justin Liles, Bel Air
2. Conor Mace, Bel Air
3. Buck Hennigan, Bel Air
Bicycle Rodeo
Best Decorated – Girls
Ella Laubach, Bel Air
Best Decorated – Boys
Isaac Bloch, Bel Air
Tricyle/Training Wheels
1. Brooks Marmen, Bel Air
2. Fiona Boylan, Bel Air
3. David Harrison, Bel Air
Ages 5 and Under
1. Henry Murdoch, Jarrettsville
2. Bryce Vodarick, Bel Air
3. Leo Garback, Bel Air
Ages 6-8
1. Ian Retford, Bel Air
2. Cyrus Marmen, Bel Air
3. Colton Vaughn, Forest Hill
Ages 9-10
1. Landon Hearron, Bel Air
2. Kolby Greiner, Bel Air
3. Hadley Vaughn, Forest Hill
Ages 11-13
1. Brady Sather, Jarrettsville
2. Anthony Freund, Bel Air
3. Grant Hearron, Bel Air
* * *
BEL AIR JULY 4TH, 2021, PARADE
2021 THEME: HONORING OUR HEALTHCARE HEROES!
PRIZES AWARDED
Note: the Parade Judges have sole authority to reward or not to reward any and all prizes.
1. Floats
1st Place: Salute to Essential Workers
2nd Place: Daughters, Sons & Children of the American Revolution
3rd Place: Oak Grove Baptist Church
2. Equestrian Units
1st Place: Maryland Miniatures
2nd Place: Painted Horse Ranch
3. Bands and Drum Corps
1st Place: Aberdeen High School Marching Band
2nd Place: Harford Highlanders Pipe Band
3rd Place: Havre de Grace High School Marching Band
4th Place: North Harford High School Marching Band
5th Place: Joppatowne High School Marching Band
4. Color Guards
1st Place: Marine Corps League Cpt. Pete Arnold Detachment
2nd Place: Harford County Sheriff’s Office
3rd Place: American Legion Post 39
5. MARCHING UNITS
1st Place: TwirlTasTix & Relevé Dance
2nd Place: Harford Cheer
3rd Place: Dance with Me School of Dance
6. MOBILE UNITS
1st Place: Harford County Sheriff’s Office Tribute Car
2nd Place: Tar Heel Construction
3rd Place: Stonewall Day Care Center
7. Emergency Services
1st Place: Fallston Volunteer Fire Co.
2nd Place: Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Co.
8. “Absolutely Unique” Entry: the APG Helmet Car
10. “Notable Persons” — Units Deserving Particular Mention
Most Patriotic: World War II Military Vehicles
Most Popular with the Crowd: NFL Hall of Fame & Ultimate Raven Fans
Most Happy to Be Here: Harford County Junior Miss Fire Prevention Kaylee Norstrand
11. Judges’ Awards for Special Merit in the Parade
C. Milton Wright High School Marching Mustangs
White Sabers Drum & Bugle Corps
Bel Air Community Band
Bel Air Volunteer Fire Co.
Bel Air Corvette Club
Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton Memorial American Legion Post 55
Bartenfelder Sanitation
Maryland State Police Alumni Car Club
1914 Indian Motorcycle Replica with Captain America & Wonder Woman (The Tews)
Major General Mitchell Kilgo, Commandant, APG
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman