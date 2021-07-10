Bel Air Independence Day Committee releases list of winners of its July 4 events

Photo courtesy of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc. Facebook page

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee has sent along this list of the winners and runners-up from its July 4 daytime events and parade:

RESULTS OF COMPETITIONS

Horseshoe Pitching

Men’s Singles

1 Mark Farrington, Bel Air

2. Jeff Dandy, Bel Air

Men’s Doubles

1. Jeff Cooper, Delta, PA; Mark Farrington Bel Air

2. John Jones Park, MD; Richie Jackson Hereford, MD

Women’s Singles

1. Jamie Hughes, Forest Hill

2. Rachel Hall, Bel Air

Women’s Doubles

1. Rebecca Cooper, Delta, PA; Jamie Hughes Forest Hill

2. Aubrey Hoover, Bel Air; Angela Hoover, Bel Air

Water Balloon Toss: 236 total participants!

Ages 6 and under

1. Daisy Hardy, Churchville

2. Elliott Murphy, Forest Hill

3. Andrew Hinkle, Havre de Grace

Ages 7-9

1. Colby Griner, Bel Air

2. April Stone, Bel Air

3. Caleb Walters, Bel Air

Ages 10-12

1. Charles Stone, Bel Air

2. Parker Jakobowski, Bel Air

3. Owen Davis & Andrew Fuller, Bel Air

Ages 13-17

1. Garrett Stiemke, Bel Air

2. Peyton Griner, Bel Air

3. Alice Phann & Amanda Eilman, Bel Air

Ages 18+

1. Milton Foulkes & Josh Meadows, Bel Air

2. Max Moffitt & Matt Moffitt, Bel Air

3. Dennis Stompf & Ashley Strock, Bel Air

Uncle Sam Says

Ages 5-7

1. Adam Dorsan, Bel Air

2. Brayden Zeller, Street

3. Adelaide Woodhouse, Bel Air

Ages 8-10

1. Riley Daniels, Virginia Beach

2. Logan Szewczyk, Bel Air

3. Brianna Hinkle, Havre de Grace

Ages 11-13

1. Emily Noyes, Bel Air

2. Brooklyn Szewczyk, Bel Air

3. Arabella Hood, Bel Air

Ages 14+

1. Morgan Hennigan, Bel Air

2. Jaime Noyes, Perry Hall

3. Emily Parker, Bel Air

Watermelon Eating

Ages 6 and under

1. Braxton Stumpf, Bel Air

2. Adrianna Leeds, Street

3. Adwait Pondel, Bel Air

Ages 7-10

1. Bentley Stumpf, Bel Air

2. Ryann Zeller, Street

3. Colter Morce, Bel Air

Ages 11-16

1. Sienna Fiore, Bel Air

2. Jayla Williams, Bel Air

3. Ally Mace, Bel Air

Ages 17+

1. Justin Liles, Bel Air

2. Conor Mace, Bel Air

3. Buck Hennigan, Bel Air

Bicycle Rodeo

Best Decorated – Girls

Ella Laubach, Bel Air

Best Decorated – Boys

Isaac Bloch, Bel Air

Tricyle/Training Wheels

1. Brooks Marmen, Bel Air

2. Fiona Boylan, Bel Air

3. David Harrison, Bel Air

Ages 5 and Under

1. Henry Murdoch, Jarrettsville

2. Bryce Vodarick, Bel Air

3. Leo Garback, Bel Air

Ages 6-8

1. Ian Retford, Bel Air

2. Cyrus Marmen, Bel Air

3. Colton Vaughn, Forest Hill

Ages 9-10

1. Landon Hearron, Bel Air

2. Kolby Greiner, Bel Air

3. Hadley Vaughn, Forest Hill

Ages 11-13

1. Brady Sather, Jarrettsville

2. Anthony Freund, Bel Air

3. Grant Hearron, Bel Air

* * *

BEL AIR JULY 4TH, 2021, PARADE

2021 THEME: HONORING OUR HEALTHCARE HEROES!

PRIZES AWARDED

Note: the Parade Judges have sole authority to reward or not to reward any and all prizes.

1. Floats

1st Place: Salute to Essential Workers

2nd Place: Daughters, Sons & Children of the American Revolution

3rd Place: Oak Grove Baptist Church

2. Equestrian Units

1st Place: Maryland Miniatures

2nd Place: Painted Horse Ranch

3. Bands and Drum Corps

1st Place: Aberdeen High School Marching Band

2nd Place: Harford Highlanders Pipe Band

3rd Place: Havre de Grace High School Marching Band

4th Place: North Harford High School Marching Band

5th Place: Joppatowne High School Marching Band

4. Color Guards

1st Place: Marine Corps League Cpt. Pete Arnold Detachment

2nd Place: Harford County Sheriff’s Office

3rd Place: American Legion Post 39

5. MARCHING UNITS

1st Place: TwirlTasTix & Relevé Dance

2nd Place: Harford Cheer

3rd Place: Dance with Me School of Dance

6. MOBILE UNITS

1st Place: Harford County Sheriff’s Office Tribute Car

2nd Place: Tar Heel Construction

3rd Place: Stonewall Day Care Center

7. Emergency Services

1st Place: Fallston Volunteer Fire Co.

2nd Place: Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Co.

8. “Absolutely Unique” Entry: the APG Helmet Car

10. “Notable Persons” — Units Deserving Particular Mention

Most Patriotic: World War II Military Vehicles

Most Popular with the Crowd: NFL Hall of Fame & Ultimate Raven Fans

Most Happy to Be Here: Harford County Junior Miss Fire Prevention Kaylee Norstrand

11. Judges’ Awards for Special Merit in the Parade

C. Milton Wright High School Marching Mustangs

White Sabers Drum & Bugle Corps

Bel Air Community Band

Bel Air Volunteer Fire Co.

Bel Air Corvette Club

Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton Memorial American Legion Post 55

Bartenfelder Sanitation

Maryland State Police Alumni Car Club

1914 Indian Motorcycle Replica with Captain America & Wonder Woman (The Tews)

Major General Mitchell Kilgo, Commandant, APG

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman