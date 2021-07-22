Community Foundation of Harford County awards scholarships to 12 students

The Community Foundation of Harford County recently awarded scholarships to local students in high school and college. Here are the details provided by the foundation:

Community Foundation of Harford County Awards Scholarships to 12 Harford County Students Funds Allow Local Students to Pursue Successful Studies, Careers

Bel Air, Maryland, July 14, 2021: The Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC), a nationally accredited nonprofit philanthropic organization dedicated to improving the lives of Harford County residents, has announced that it has awarded twelve scholarships to Harford County students who range from graduating seniors to those currently attending colleges and universities. The students are Emma Ryan, Austin Richie, Cade Bergeron, Delaney Mezan, Peilin Chen, Ada Heinze, Emilianna Perrault, Katy Brooks, Megan Thomas, Omar Simpson, Courtney Peterson and Keiko Myers.

“We were extremely impressed by the quality of our applicants this year,” states Jennifer Farrell, Executive Director of CFHC. “These awards represent the fulfillment of hard work by these well-deserving students,” Farrell adds. “We are thrilled to be able to support their educational goals and support our Harford County students.”

Funds to endow each scholarship are donated by various institutions and individuals. “It’s through the generosity of thoughtful donors that we have the honor of awarding these wonderful scholarships,” says Farrell. “Each scholarship tells its own story: in some cases, a donor was motivated to honor a loved one’s legacy, or a donor may be reflecting a deep commitment to continuing education for Harford County students. In all cases, this kind of meaningful charitable act demonstrates the highest level of commitment to our community, and CFHC is grateful to be the steward of these forward-thinking individuals and institutions,” she states.

Emma Ryan of Darlington, Maryland, awarded The Academic Legacy Elementary Educator Scholarship by the Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC), with Jennifer Farrell, Executive Director of the CFHC. (Photo courtesy CFHC, Inc.)

The Academic Legacy Elementary Educator Scholarship of $1,500 was awarded to Emma Ryan of Darlington. The aim of this scholarship is to encourage and assist high school seniors and undergraduate college students in their pursuit of careers in elementary education. According to Farrell, “Emma Ryan showed great enthusiasm about her desire to be an elementary school teacher in her essay. She graduated from Harford Technical High School in 2020 and is now a freshman at Towson University studying Elementary Education, with a GPA of 3.78. Emma has volunteered with young children since she was a young child herself,” Farrell adds.

Austin Richie, awarded the Academic Legacy Engineering Scholarship by the Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC), with Jennifer Farrell, Executive Director of the CFHC. (Photo courtesy of CFHC, Inc.)

The Academic Legacy Engineering Scholarship of $1,500 was awarded to Austin Richie of Fallston. The aim of this scholarship is to encourage and assist a high school senior in pursuit of an education in engineering. “Austin Richie deeply impressed the Selection Committee with his application; they considered him ‘Extraordinarily well prepared for his first year of Engineering College,’” says Farrell. Richie, a high school senior at Fallston High School, ranked 2nd in his class, and will study Electrical Engineering at Central Ohio Technical College.

Cade Bergeron of Aberdeen, Maryland, awarded The Academic Legacy Engineering Scholarship by the Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC), with Jennifer Farrell, Executive Director of the CFHC. (Photo courtesy CFHC, Inc.)

The Academic Legacy Engineering Scholarship of $2,500 was awarded to Cade Bergeron of Aberdeen. The aim of this scholarship is to encourage and assist college undergraduates in engineering courses. A graduate of the Science and Mathematics Academy at Aberdeen High School, Bergeron conducted advanced research with the NIH/NIDA during his senior year. He currently attends University of Maryland, College Park, majoring in Bioengineering, and has achieved the exceptional GPA of 3.94. One committee member noted that “his future is so bright you’ve got to wear shades!”

Delaney Mezan of Edgewood, Maryland, awarded The Academic Legacy Secondary Educator Scholarship by the Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC), with Jennifer Farrell, Executive Director of the CFHC. (Photo courtesy CFHC, Inc.)

The Academic Legacy Secondary Educator Scholarship of $1,500 was awarded to Delaney Mezan of Edgewood. The aim of this scholarship is to encourage and assist high school seniors, college freshmen, sophomores, and juniors in the pursuit of careers in secondary education. According to Farrell, “Delaney Mezan is passionate about her desire to be a secondary education English teacher. In their recommendation letters, her teachers at Edgewood High School expressed a hope that someday she will end up teaching alongside them!” Mezan graduated from Edgewood High School with a GPA of 4.41 and plans to attend Towson University in the fall. Mezan said in her essay: “My ultimate goal is that my love for learning is passed on to students, so that they find their own passions, and experience success in learning.”

Peilin Chen of Aberdeen, Maryland, awarded The Academic Legacy Women’s Science, Engineering and Math Scholarship by the Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC), with Jennifer Farrell, Executive Director of the CFHC. (Photo courtesy CFHC, Inc.)



The Academic Legacy Women’s Science, Engineering and Math Scholarship of $1,500 has been awarded to Peilin Chen of Aberdeen. The purpose of the scholarship is to encourage and assist female high school seniors who are in the top 25% of their class in their SAT scores and GPA, to pursue an education in science, engineering, and math. Farrell notes that Chen has lived an extraordinary life. “This accomplished young person lived her early years in China, in a home with no running water or electricity. Perhaps due to that, she has a special appreciation for technology and how it can improve our lives,” Farrell adds. Chen graduated from Aberdeen High School Science and Mathematics Academy and was ranked first in her class. She plans to major in Software Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).



Ada Heinze of Harford County, Maryland, awarded The Academic Legacy Women’s Science, Engineering and Math Scholarship by the Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC). (Photo courtesy of CFHC, Inc.)

The Academic Legacy Women’s Science, Engineering and Math Scholarship of $2,500 has been awarded to Ada Heinze. The purpose of this award is to encourage and assist female college undergraduates in the completion of an education in science, engineering, or math degree. Ada has completed her second year of Chemical Engineering course work at the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey, and is balancing the demands of a rigorous course schedule while holding an internship in her field. Her college GPA is 3.56, and she plans to continue on at Stevens in an accelerated master’s degree program. Ada graduated from North Harford High School where she was 3rd in her class.

Emilianna Perrault of Edgewood, Maryland, awarded The Charles John Eshinsky Memorial Scholarship by the Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC), with Jennifer Farrell, Executive Director of the CFHC. (Photo courtesy CFHC, Inc.)

The Charles John Eshinsky Memorial Scholarship of $500 was awarded to Emilianna Perrault of Edgewood. This scholarship is offered to a student pursuing a degree in science, technology, engineering and/or math (STEM). Perrault recently graduated from Edgewood High School with a GPA of 4.29 and is deeply involved in the community. She was selected for U.S. Army’s CERDEC Math & Science Camp and its Science and Engineering Apprenticeship. She is passionate about the planet we live on, and everything that impacts it. Perrault, who was accepted by ten colleges, plans to study animal science at Lasalle University in Philadelphia.

Katy Brooks of Havre de Grace, Maryland, awarded The Colin J. Haller Scholarship by the Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC). (Photo courtesy CFHC, Inc.)

The Colin J. Haller Scholarship of $1,000, offered to a student pursuing a health-related bachelor’s degree that may include but is not limited to the study of nursing, pre-medical studies, psychology, sports medicine, or pharmaceuticals, has been awarded to Katy Brooks of Havre de Grace. Katy ranked 8th in her class at Havre de Grace High School and achieved a GPA of 4.45. She will attend Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, as a psychology major. In a recommendation letter, a teach of Brooks noted that “Katy’s desire to be involved and succeed will serve her well with her planned major in Psychology; her ability to self-reflect while empathizing with others will be a great complement to that field.”

Megan Thomas of North Harford County, Maryland, awarded The Edward V. Goetz Environmental Science Scholarship by the Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC), with Jennifer Farrell, Executive Director of the CFHC. (Photo courtesy CFHC, Inc.)

The Edward V. Goetz Environmental Science Scholarship of $1,000, offered to a student committed to attending an accredited environmental science program including (but not limited to) geology, ecology, natural science, botany, biology, zoology, ornithology, habitat restoration, environmental/wildlife management or forestry, has been awarded to Megan Thomas. “Megan has already shown incredible commitment to Agronomy,” according to Farrell. A graduate of North Harford High School with a 4.25 GPA, Megan plans to pursue both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in agronomy, the science of soil management and crop production. She is currently comparing the environmental effects of variable-rate fertilizer and blanket-rate fertilizer applications on corn and soybean fields in Harford County.



Omar Simpson of Edgewood, Maryland, awarded The Fielder Family Scholarship Fund for Education by the Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC), with Jennifer Farrell, Executive Director of the CFHC. (Photo courtesy CFHC, Inc.)

The Fielder Family Scholarship Fund for Education of $1,000 has been awarded to Omar Simpson of Edgewood. The purpose of this award is to encourage and assist high school seniors to pursue careers in education. “Omar submitted an impressive essay detailing why he wants to be an educator,” says Farrell. “He discussed teachers that changed his life, and his enthusiasm for having the same effect on his future students, once he has completed his education and becomes a teacher,” she adds. Omar graduated from Edgewood High with a 4.25 GPA as well as enthusiastic support from his teachers. He will attend Stevenson University, majoring in education. Of his future students, he says: “I wish to give them all a sense of belonging, along with an inspiration to pursue their dreams, exactly as my teachers did with me. I strongly believe that not all children learn the same way, but given the options and opportunities, they can all thrive, no matter what.”



Courtney Peterson, a graduate of Harford Technical High School, in Harford County, Maryland, awarded The Richard O. Cook VMD Scholarship by the Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC). (Photo courtesy of CFHC, Inc.)

The Richard O. Cook VMD Scholarship of $500, offered to a senior in the Agribusiness/Animal Science Program who demonstrates great personal character, a passion for animals, and a dedication to pursue a career in animal studies, has been awarded to Courtney Peterson, a graduate of Harford Tech with a GPA of 3.68. She will study Animal Science at Utah State University. Peterson’s passionate love for animals can be seen through her extensive volunteer activities. “My drive is what led me to pursue Harford Technical High School’s Animal Science program,” she says, “where every day I was able to further my knowledge of animals and how to care for them.”



Keiko Myers of Fallston, Maryland, awarded The William A. Humbert Memorial Scholarship by the Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC). (Photo courtesy CFHC, Inc.)

The William A. Humbert Memorial Scholarship of $5,000, offered to a graduate of a Harford County high school who is currently a college junior or college senior majoring in music or music education, or is in a music graduate program, has been awarded to Keiko Myers. “The CFHC Distribution Committee were deeply impressed both with Keiko’s academic performance and with the beautiful viola playing she displayed to the committee,” Farrell states. Keiko, a graduate of Fallston High School, is a college junior at UMBC studying Music Education. She has performed with the Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra, the Harford Youth Orchestra, and the Baltimore Symphony Youth Orchestra, among many others. On her plans for becoming an instrumental music education teacher, she says: “Music is the center of my life, and I hope to pass on my love of music to others.”



The Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC) is a 501(c)(3) publicly-supported non-profit philanthropic organization. All donations, gifts, and pledges to CFHC are tax-deductible, and all donations made to the CFHC stay local. For more information on scholarships, and the full list of all funds and initiatives taken by the CFHC, please visit the CHFC web site: cfharfordcounty.org.