Harlem Globetrotters to perform at APGFCU Arena Aug. 31

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena August 31. Here are at the details provided by the college:

Harlem Globetrotters to Perform at APGFCU Arena

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly-reimagined Spread Game tour to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College in Bel Air, MD on Tuesday, August 31 at 7 PM.

The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrills you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it and part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

In addition to tickets for the game, Magic Pass pre-show tickets are also available for purchase. Before the game, fans who have purchased Magic Pass can take part in a once-in-a-lifetime experience with their family where they have an opportunity to spend time on the court with the Globetrotters – shooting, trying out ball tricks, and getting autographs and photos! The unique 30-minute “Magic Pass” pre-show will create memories of a lifetime. Doors will open at 5 PM for Magic Pass holders; the Magic Pass event takes place from 5:30 to 6 PM. All patrons must have a game ticket and Magic Pass for entry. This includes all children as well as the parent(s)/guardian(s) who will accompany them. Children under 13 years of age must be accompanied by parent(s)/guardian(s). Soft/rubber soled shoes must be worn on court.

Tickets for the game are $17 to $50 (there is an HGI surcharge of $4 per ticket). Purchase a Magic Pass for an additional $15. There will be a free autograph session following the game. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.apgfcuarena.com/ or call 443-412-2211.

For over 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters organization has been committed to spreading joy through their artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skills. The Globetrotters have always been global ambassadors of goodwill. The reimagined team is even more committed to bringing their voice to social justice conversations while inviting communities all over the U.S. to come together and recognize the power of our commonalities and celebrate our differences. The Globetrotters’ mission, to spread game and bring family entertainment to the world, continues to drive them today.

Harford Community College is committed to promoting the full participation of all individuals with disabilities at the event. For disability related accommodations, please contact 443-412-2211 at least two weeks’ notice for all accommodations.