Havre de Grace to celebrate Independence Day with a festival July 3 and a parade, concerts and fireworks July 4

The Independence Day celebrations in Havre de Grace start July 3 with a “The Spirit of America Festival” and continue July 4 with a 2 p.m. parade on Union Avenue, a 6 p.m. “Battle of the Decades” concert in Hutchins Park and a free concert featuring the Maryland Military Band at 7:30 p.m. at Concord Point Park followed by a 9:30 p.m. fireworks display that can be viewed from the city’s shoreline along the Susquehanna River.

For full details on the July 3 “The Spirit of America Festival”, visit: https://www.facebook.com/SpiritHdG

For tickets to the July 4 “Battle of the Decades” concert at 6 p.m. in Hutchins park, visit: https://bit.ly/3ygM5tM

For details on the July 4 parade, Maryland Military Band concert and fireworks, visit: https://www.hdgjuly4th.com/

Here are details about the July 3 festival provided by The Havre de Grace Alliance:

THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA FESTIVAL – JULY 3, 2021

Visiting Havre de Grace on July 3, 2021 will be nothing short of an immersive tribute to the American spirit! We will be joining the rest of the nation in celebrating America’s birthday, but will do it with a special twist – a big wholesome dose of a family-friendly celebration of our great nation. Where else but in charming Havre de Grace can you truly feel like you just stepped into a Norman Rockwell painting?

Pennington Avenue will be converted into a straight-away and slalom racecourse for a variety of derby races all day long. From adult tricycle races to full size homemade racecars, there’s a full day of racing to enjoy whether you are a participant or a spectator. Our KidZone will also host a bounce house, face painting, sand art, free crafts, and more. The “At the Hop” beer garden will be located on Pennington Avenue, complete with themed décor, music and costumes. When the stage at Rochambeau Plaza isn’t hosting derby awards, the Tidewater Players (Havre de Grace’s longtime resident theatre company) will be entertaining young and old alike.

Like the Ice Festival’s Chili Cook-off, restaurants participate in a “Mac & Cheese Throwdown!” Purchase a Throwdown ticket at the Info Booth, sample each restaurant’s unique mac & cheese, then vote for your favorite. Winner receives an All-American trophy and all-important bragging rights!

Get into the swing of it by donning your best vintage outfit, teasing your hair into a retro do, or sliding on that Greaser jacket. You could win a Havre de Grace shopping spree! Winners will be chosen by the Spirit of America’s staff & volunteers. Nothing to enter; we will be choosing winners from the crowd at large! Join in the fun, and you could be stopped by one of our staff and handed an HdG Downtown gift card

Kids! Decorate your bike in red, white & blue and join the patriotic bike parade down Washington Street. Trophies to 1st, 2nd, 3rd place winners, and medals to all participants!

Live entertainment at the Opera House and State Theater as well as live broadcasts by WHGM Gold add to the flashback fun. Throw watermelon eating contests, entertainers walking around in 50’s costumes, photo ops, hula hoop contests, vendors, crafters, food trucks, patriotic chalk drawing, public readings of the Declaration of Independence, and a “Patriotic Pooch” contest for all dogs great & small, and you’ll be left with a full day of family fun and memories you won’t soon forget!