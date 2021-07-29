The Waterfront Festival returns to Havre de Grace, Aug. 20-22

The annual Waterfront Festival returns to Havre de Grace Aug. 20 through the 22. The event begins with a lighted boat parade starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 20. Here are the details provided by the Havre de Grace Alliance:

An annual multi-day event that celebrates the past, present and future culture of the Havre de Grace waterfront and surrounding waterfront areas is back again and bigger than ever. A lighted boat parade has been added to kick-off the festivities on Friday, August 20, 7:00-9:30 PM. The boats can be viewed along the shoreline from Tydings Park to the Amtrak bridge. For the ultimate viewing experience, Concord Point Park will host steel drum band Steel Pandemic, food trucks, and a beer garden. Judged by local dignitaries including Mayor Bill Martin, prizes and trophies will be awarded to the best of the best. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, grab some yummy food onsite, and enjoy the evening gazing at beautifully lit boats cruising by!



The festival itself kicks off Saturday, August 21 and runs through Sunday, August 22. Admission is free. The most notable change this year is that the festival has expanded from two parks to four, and each of those parks has its own theme! Concord Point Park becomes Mermaid Cove featuring a live entertainment stage, Splash Golf, heritage exhibits, land & water demonstrations, hands-on learning opportunities, mermaid meet & greets, youth fishing derbies, and a beer garden. Hutchins Park transforms into Seafood Cove with steamed crabs, seafood vendors, beer garden, and axe throwing with Crabby Axe. The Moore Family Homestead at 710 Market Street magically becomes Kid Cove full of bouncy houses, pony & unicorn rides, face painting, hands-on learning & craft activities, and games. Finally, the Lock House Museum grounds are turned into Pirate Cove complete with real pirates, belly dancers, mermaids, live pirate shows, axe throwing, kids’ crafts & games, lunch & dinner seatings, and a rum bar.



This event also extends into the downtown area with a crab soup challenge among the restaurants, special in-store promotions, and themed programming from the HdG Opera House and the State Theater. With over a hundred craft and merchandise vendors, food trucks, activities, artisans and more, the Waterfront Festival offers something for everyone. To maximize the fun, courtesy shuttles between the parks, through the downtown area, and to parking areas are provided both days.

From Lighthouse to Lock House and everywhere in between, it will be a full weekend of learning about and celebrating the rich waterfront heritage. Visit the Waterfront Festival and spend the weekend in beautiful Havre de Grace.



Hotel accommodations with Waterfront Festival rates are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn in nearby Aberdeen.



For more festival information, visit www.Facebook.com/WaterfrontFestivalHdG or call the Havre de Grace Visitor Center at (410) 939-2100.