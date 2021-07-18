Washington College student and Bel Air resident Elizabeth Tilley lands summer internship at Biggs Museum of American Art

Elizabeth Tilley, a Washington College student from Bel Air, landed a competitive summer internship with the Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover, Del. Here are the details provided by Washington College:

Bel Air resident Elizabeth Tilley earned a competitive summer internship with the Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover, DE. As a communications intern, she is responsible for photographing the museum’s events, and creating and publishing new content for the website and social media accounts. The Biggs Museum is dedicated to promoting an understanding and appreciation of the fine and decorative arts of Delaware, the Mid-Atlantic Region and the Nation from 1700 to the present.

Tilley, a rising senior at Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland is majoring in Psychology with a minor in Studio Art. She obtained her internship through the Starr Center at Washington College’s Explore America Summer Internship program, which placed 27 students with prestigious cultural centers across America this year.

A typical day of work for Tilley includes first absorbing and observing all the artwork throughout the museum, as well as creating new online content. She is also working with the Biggs Kids program, so she spends time working with – and photographing – the kids for programs like making watercolor bubbles or making mini paint-filled Pop-Rockets. After a long year spent working remotely, she’s excited to be in-person for this summer opportunity. “This experience is one of a kind, and I am so lucky to be a part of it and be surrounded by so many magnificent people and works of art!”

The Starr Center at Washington College coordinates the Explore America Summer Internship program, which annually places more than two dozen students in full-time, paid positions at nationally prominent cultural institutions, including four different Smithsonian museums, the National Archives, the Library of Congress, and the National Park Service. Working with the internship hosts, the Starr Center arranges for spots to be held for Washington College students, who in turn are carefully selected through a competitive process that matches their interests and skills with special opportunities.

Students help research and plan major exhibitions, curate artifacts, develop educational programs, lead tours, and produce multimedia content. The program has a track record of converting internships into careers: many recipients have been hired by their internship supervisors, parlayed their experiences into jobs at similar institutions, or gone on to graduate study at leading universities in their chosen fields.

About Washington College

Founded in 1782, Washington College is the tenth oldest college in the nation and the first chartered under the new Republic. It enrolls approximately 1,250 undergraduates from more than 35 states and a dozen nations. With an emphasis on hands-on, experiential learning in the arts and sciences, and more than 40 multidisciplinary areas of study, the College is home to nationally recognized academic centers in the environment, history, and writing. Learn more at washcoll.edu.