Community Foundation of Harford County elects four new board members

Business Leaders Will Help Philanthropic Organization Help Harford Citizens





Bel Air, Maryland, August 12, 2021: The Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC), the nonprofit philanthropic organization dedicated to meeting the changing needs and interests of Harford County residents and their quality of life, announces the election of Alex M. Allman, Gil Kennedy, Stephanie McGuire and Gregory Repas to its Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2021. They join 11 current Board Members and a professional staff led by Executive Director Jennifer Farrell.

According to Farrell, “Each of these leaders have a deep commitment to philanthropy in Harford County. We are excited to have their expertise to aid us in making an even greater impact on the county we all love!”

Alex Allman

(All photos courtesy CFHC, Inc.)

The four new Board members represent a diverse selection of businesses. Alex Allman is Attorney-Principal in the Baltimore/Bel Air office of Offit Kurman, practicing in the areas of family law and civil litigation, as well as representation of professional athletes in all aspects of promoting and protecting their non-sports careers. He also acts as outside general counsel for entrepreneurs and small family-owned business. Allman was recognized on the 2019 Best Lawyers in America list, and as a 2016-2017 Maryland Super Lawyer.

Gil Kennedy

Gil Kennedy is President & Chief Executive Officer of Har-co Credit Union, as well as a member of the Town of Bel Air’s Economic & Community Development Commission. He states, “the Community Foundation of Harford County is an outstanding local organization that aligns its values very closely to those of Har-co Credit Union. I look forward to championing CFHC’s mission of service in and around Harford County.”

Stephanie McGuire

Stephanie McGuire is Audit & Accounting Director at the law firm of Ellin & Tucker in Baltimore City, and a leader in the firm’s Professional Standards and Quality Assurance Department. She also counsels a significant number of Ellin & Tucker’s manufacturing and wholesale distribution and not-for-profit clients, as well as those with employee benefit plan needs.

Gregory Repas

Gregory Repas is Vice President-Chief Accounting Officer of McCormick & Company, the global leader in flavorings, with products sold in 160 countries and territories around the world. Repas was formerly Chief Accounting Officer & Vice President at Thales DIS CPL USA, Inc.; Chief Accounting Officer/Chief Financial Officer & Vice President at SafeNet, Inc.; and Vice President and Assistant Controller at Black & Decker.



The Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC) is a 501(c)(3) publicly-supported non-profit philanthropic organization. All donations, gifts and pledges to CFHC are tax-deductible, and all donations made to the CFHC stay local. A full list of all funds and initiatives taken by the CFHC are available at its web site: https://cfharfordcounty.org.