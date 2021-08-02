Fair Hill International Horse Trials are coming to Elkton, Md. Aug. 7 & 8

The Fair Hill International Horse Trials are coming to Elkton, Md. Aug. 7 and 8. The free, family-oriented event is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Parking is free and visitors are encouraged to bring a chair and pack a picnic lunch. Here are the details provided by Fair Hill International:

Fair Hill International USEA Recognized Horse Trials

Photo courtesy of Fair Hill International

(August 1, 2021, Fair Hill, MD) – Fair Hill International will host USEA Recognized Horse Trials on Saturday 08/07/2021 and Sunday 08/08/2021, from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm each day. The event will include Beginner Novice, Novice, Training, Preliminary, and Intermediate categories. The rain or shine event is free and open to the public, with ample free parking available. Outdoor CDC Covid-19 protocols are in place for all spectators.

For those new to equestrian sports, the Fair Hill International Horse Trials are the perfect introduction to eventing, which can best be described as an equestrian triathlon and includes three distinct phases of competition: dressage, cross-country, and show jumping. It’s a great opportunity to pack a chair, a picnic lunch and a sunhat, and spend a relaxing day in the beautiful countryside. Keep your eyes peeled, as you may also see some members of the US Olympic team!

The Horse Trials will be held near the Cecil County Fair Grounds located on Rt. 273 between Rt. 213 & Gallaher Rd. In Elkton, Maryland. If using GPS, the address is 4640 Telegraph Rd, Elkton, MD 21921. Dressage starts at 8 am. Show Jumping & Cross Country begin at 10 am. All events end at 4 pm. Visit https://fairhillinternational.org for additional details.

About Fair Hill International

Since 1989, Fair Hill International (FHI) has offered one of the most prestigious international three-day events in the world, located at the Fair Hill Natural Resource Management Area in beautiful Fair Hill, Maryland. Beginning in 2021 that event will be known as the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill, one of only seven five star events in the world. Fair Hill International offer more than top level Eventing, however. With a motto of “From Green to Gold” FHI provides opportunities all season long for riders of all levels to train and test their mounts through schoolings, clinics, Starter Trials, and Nationally Recognized Horse Trials from ‘green’ novices to ‘gold’ medal winners. We also annually hold a Combined Driving Competition (Elk Creek carriage driving event), and the Foxcatcher Endurance Ride.