Harford Community College’s WHFC Radio Station fall 2021 membership drive is Sept. 20-26

Harford Community College Radio, WHFC 91.1 FM, is holding its fall membership drive Sept. 20-26. To support the station with a donation, visit WHFC911.org, or mail a check to WHFC, 401 Thomas Run Rd., Bel Air, MD 21015. Here are the details provided by HCC:

Harford Community College’s WHFC Radio Station to Hold Fall 2021 Membership Drive

WHFC 91.1 FM, Harford Community College Radio, is gearing up for its fall membership drive, which will kick off September 20 and run through September 26. The station holds two drives a year to help fund areas of need that will keep fueling students’ creative expressions through radio. WHFC plans to acquire new microphones, headphones, and remote podcasting equipment to enhance students’ learning with the donations received from this fall’s campaign.

“We’re diving into new and exciting territory at WHFC. Our key focus is our students’ individual learning experiences and having them keenly tailored to aspects they excel in,” explained Station Coordinator Terry Trouyet, commenting on WHFC’s Radio Learning Lab. The Lab is a WHFC initiative designed to provide students and community volunteers with broadcasting experiences.

Paul Chuffo, Station Programmer, commented, “The community response to the Learning Lab has been incredible. With help from the people of Harford County, WHFC gets stronger every day!”

One-time or sustaining membership donations can be made at WHFC911.org, or by mailing a check to WHFC, 401 Thomas Run Rd., Bel Air, MD 21015.