Harford County Public Library sponsors author tour for 2021 One Maryland One Book

The Harford County Public Library is sponsoring the 2021 One Maryland One Book author tour. Here are the details provided by the library:

Harford County Public Library Sponsors Author Tour and Hosts Group Discussions for 2021 One Maryland One Book

‘The Book of Delights: Essays’ by Ross Gay is this year’s statewide read

Belcamp, Md., August 24, 2021 — Harford County Public Library is sponsoring the 2021 One Maryland One Book author tour and will host several group discussions in September and October. The 2021 One Maryland One Book is Ross Gay’s “The Book of Delights: Essays.”

Gay’s book is a collection of lyrical essays. He wrote one essay per day over a tumultuous year and took the time to find “delights” in his everyday life. The essays range in topic from the beauties in nature to what it is to be a Black man in America.

Free copies of the book are available at all Harford County Public Library locations, while supplies last.

“Each year thousands of Marylanders come together to read the One Maryland One Book. It is a wonderful way to share a great work of literature,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “This year we are pleased to offer many opportunities for the community to discuss the book, from virtual to in person to gatherings just for seniors. Harford County Public Library is once again proud to sponsor the 2021 One Maryland One Book author tour.”

A virtual group discussion will be held Saturday, October 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In-person book group discussions take place Thursday, September 9, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Fallston Library; Wednesday, September 15, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Abingdon Library and at the Whiteford Library; Thursday, September 23, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jarrettsville Library; Monday, September 27, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Norrisville Library; Tuesday, September 28, from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. at the Aberdeen Library; and Thursday, October 28, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library and at the Joppa Library.

Several book discussions for seniors will be held at senior centers across the county. They include the Highland Senior Activity Center on Thursday, September 2, from 10 to 11 a.m.; Edgewood Senior Center on Tuesday, September 28, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; McFaul Activity Center, Monday, October 4, from 1 to 2 p.m.; Havre de Grace Activity Center on Thursday, October 14, from 10 to 11 a.m.; and Veronica “Roni” Chenowith Activity Center on Wednesday, October 20, from 2 to 3 p.m.

A Books on Tap discussion will be held Friday, September 24, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Slate Farm Brewery in Whiteford.

To register for a book discussion and for more information, visit HCPLonline.org.

One Maryland One Book is a program of Maryland Humanities. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Maryland State Library.

For more than 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2020, Harford County Public Library received the Graphic Design USA Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.