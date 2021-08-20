Harford County Public Library to host 9/11 poster exhibition Sept. 10 – 30

The Harford County Public Library will host the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s poster exhibition, “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” from Sept. 10 through Sept. 30 at the Bel Air and Abingdon libraries. Here are the details provided by the library:

Belcamp, Md., August 19, 2021 — Harford County Public Library will host the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s poster exhibition, “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” starting Friday, September 10, through Thursday, September 30, at the Bel Air and Abingdon libraries.

This educational exhibition recounts the events of September 11, through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Fourteen posters, 21” x 28 ” each, tell the story of this exhibition and include archival photographs and images of artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection.

The exhibit may be viewed during regular library hours: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit is free of charge and open to the public.

On September 11, each library location will observe a moment of silence at 10:28 a.m., the time the second tower fell in New York. In addition, small American flags will be distributed at each library, as supplies last.

A special Take & Make activity, in which children can make and wear badges in honor of first responders, will be available starting September 9, while supplies last.

“September 11 is a solemn day. Many of us remember exactly where we were when we first heard the news of the planes flying into the towers in New York, into the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “So many people across the country, and in our own Harford County community, were affected by the terrorist attack. The 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s poster exhibition is a powerful and meaningful way to commemorate the 20th anniversary and to remember those who lost their lives.”

The poster exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom.

For more than 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2020, Harford County Public Library received the Graphic Design USA Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.