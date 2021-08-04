Harford County Public Library’s ‘Farm & Bay to Table’ virtual series features locally sourced pizza Aug. 12

The Harford County Public Library’s “Farm & Bay to Table” virtual series continues Aug. 12 featuring chef John Shields, master cheesemaker Pam Miller, and library CEO Mary Hastler making pizza with locally sourced ingredients. Here are the details provided by the library:

‘Farm & Bay to Table’ Virtual Program on August 12 Focuses on ‘Locavore Pizza – Say What!’

Learn how to make locally sourced pizza with Chef John Shields, Harford County Public Library CEO Mary Hastler and cheesemaker Pam Miller

Belcamp, Md., August 3, 2021 — “Locavore Pizza – Say What!” is the theme of the August 12 episode of “Farm & Bay to Table,” a virtual series produced Harford County Public Library and Chef John Shields’ Our Common Table, that highlights Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses. The program will be presented via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m.

Chef, author and television personality John Shields joins library CEO Mary Hastler in discovering how to make a pizza sourced with exclusively Maryland ingredients. Joining them will be special guest Pam Miller, a goat farmer and master cheesemaker, who will share what a day is like on her trail-blazing, woman-owned Charlottetown Farm.

The program concludes with a live cooking demonstration from Shields’ kitchen with Shields, Hastler and Miller, who will make a pizza pie sure to please everyone.

To sign up for “Locavore Pizza – Say What!” visit HCPLonline.org. Advanced registration, including a valid email address, is requested. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email from Zoom with a link to the program and a unique password to access the event.

“Pizza is so popular with folks of all ages and backgrounds,” said Hastler, the library CEO. “Chef John and I will have fun sourcing ingredients from Maryland, and we are pleased to have cheesemaker Pam Miller join us in what is sure to be an enjoyable, entertaining evening.”

The August “Farm & Bay to Table” program is presented in partnership with Harford County Public Library, Our Common Table, Chef John Shields’ restaurant Gertrude’s at the Baltimore Museum of Art, Maryland’s Best, Maryland’s Best Seafood, 32nd Street Market and Charlottetown Farm.

The “Farm & Bay to Table” series provides a virtual excursion to Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses where the focus is on the abundance and variety of fare that is grown in Maryland’s rich soil and caught off its shores in the Chesapeake Bay.



For information about future programs, including those September 9 and September 30, visit HCPLonline.org.

