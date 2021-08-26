Harford County Public Library’s virtual ‘Farm & Bay to Table’ series to feature healthy back-to-school snacks and meals Sept. 9

Harford County Public Library‘s next episode of “Farm and Bay to Table” with the theme “Sneaky Snacks & Meals for Healthy Back-To-School Days” is scheduled 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 via Zoom. Here are the details provided by the library:

Belcamp, Md., August 26, 2021 — “Sneaky Snacks & Meals for Healthy Back-To-School Days” is the theme of the Sept. 9 episode of “Farm & Bay to Table,” a virtual series produced by Harford County Public Library and Chef John Shields’ Our Common Table, that highlights Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses. The program will be presented via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m.

Chef, author and television personality John Shields joins library CEO Mary Hastler in preparing healthy snacks and meals as students go back to school, sourced with Maryland ingredients. Joining them will be special guest Joan Norman, from One Straw Farm in White Hall.

The program will focus on preparing veggies galore for snacking, along with dips that kids will love. Viewers will also learn how to sneak in nutritious ingredients with recipes like homemade ranch dressing with sprinkles (yes, sprinkles!), a hummus PB&J and a versatile zucchini “crab” recipe that makes a delicious snack or meal. Participants will also learn how to use Farmer Joan’s pasta and greens for a quick and easy dinner. The program concludes with EZ mini slab pies.

“Preparing meals and snacks for back to school can sometimes be a challenge. This episode of ‘Farm & Bay to Table’ showcases healthy snacks and foods that will be sure to please everyone, even your pickiest eaters,” said Hastler, the library CEO. “Chef John and I are pleased to welcome Joan Norman from One Straw Farm, who will help us select and prepare healthy treats.”

To sign up for “Sneaky Snacks & Meals for Healthy Back-To-School Days,” visit HCPLonline.org. Advanced registration, including a valid email address, is requested. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email from Zoom with a link to the program and a unique password to access the event.

The Sept. 9 “Farm & Bay to Table” program is presented in partnership with Harford County Public Library, Our Common Table, Chef John Shields’ restaurant Gertrude’s at the Baltimore Museum of Art, Maryland’s Best, Maryland’s Best Seafood, 32nd Street Market and One Straw Farm.

The “Farm & Bay to Table” series provides a virtual excursion to Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses where the focus is on the abundance and variety of fare that is grown in Maryland’s rich soil and caught off its shores in the Chesapeake Bay.



