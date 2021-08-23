 Harford Financial Group’s Melissa Mullan Receives Certified Financial Planner Certification

Harford Financial Group‘s Melissa Mullan has received the Certified Financial Planner™ certification. The Harford County native has worked for the firm for 20 years. Here are the details provided by Harford Financial Group:

Bel Air, Md., August 23, 2021 – Melissa Mullan, an investment advisor representative and a Retirement Income Certified Professional® at Harford Financial Group, has received the Certified Financial Planner™ certification.

Melissa Mullan

(Photo by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)

The Certified Financial Planner™certification is the standard of excellence in financial planning. It is given to professionals who meet rigorous education, training and ethical standards. Recipients are committed to serving their clients’ best interests to prepare them for a more secure future.

Mullan, a Harford County native, began her career at Harford Financial Group more than 20 years ago. She specializes in building, managing and protecting client assets and recommending strategies aligned with her client’s goals. Additionally, Mullan builds retirement plans for her clients and focuses on retirement income planning, including coordination of Social Security benefits, pension benefits and income from investments.

She started with the firm after graduating from high school and was the first recipient of a scholarship provided by Harford Financial Group and the Harford County Chamber of Commerce. Mullan received a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting, summa cum laude, from Notre Dame of Maryland University. She has held numerous roles at Harford Financial Group including those in administration, compliance, insurance and as a Registered Principal.

“What a great honor it is for Melissa Mullan to receive the Certified Financial Planner™ certification. My colleagues and I are so proud of all Melissa has accomplished, and this certification is at the top of the list. She has been an integral part of Harford Financial Group for many years,” said Adam Freeland, CFP(R), president of Harford Financial Group. “Receiving the Certified Financial Planner™ certification is a strong testament to Melissa’s deep knowledge in the field and of the role she plays in helping our clients live their best lives.”

The advisors at Harford Financial Group specialize in retirement income planning in Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties. Cambridge Investment Research Inc. is the firm’s broker-dealer. A relationship-driven firm with a fully registered, licensed and professionally trained staff, Harford Financial Group is focused on building long-term, trusted connections that span a lifetime. Services include assisting clients with current and future savings, investment allocation, pension income, retirement income planning, Social Security and estate planning. For more information, visit HarfordFinancialGroup.com.