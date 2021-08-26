Phoenix Festival Theater presents ‘Godspell’ Sept. 17-19 & 24-26 at HCC

Phoenix Festival Theater is to present Godspell Sept. 17-19 and Sept. 24-26 in Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Theater. Here are the details provided by HCC:

Phoenix Festival Theater Presents Godspell (2012 Revised Version)

Phoenix Festival Theater will present Godspell (2012 Revised Version) September 17-19 and September 24-26 in Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Theater. Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7 PM and Sundays at 2 PM.

The musical will be directed by Tammy Oppel. The musical director is Rebecca Rosello. Karlie Burnham is the choreographer and John Chrzanowski is the stage manager.

Godspell was the first major musical theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), and it took the world by storm. Led by the international hit “Day by Day,” Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Learn Your Lessons Well,” “All for the Best,” “All Good Gifts,” “Turn Back, O Man” and “By My Side.”

A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

Boasting a score with chart-topping songs, a book by visionary playwright John-Michael Tebelak, and a feature film, Godspell is a sensation that continues to touch audiences.

Tickets are $18 to $22. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit https://tickets.harford.edu. The performance is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Harford Community College is committed to promoting the full participation of all individuals with disabilities at the event. For disability-related accommodations, please contact 443-412-2211 at least two weeks in advance.

Please wear a mask at all shows presented by Harford Community College. Thank you for your support of our arts programming; we greatly appreciate your patronage as we navigate through this time.