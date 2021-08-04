Ring Factory/Whitaker Mill Road Bridge reopened as of Aug. 2

The Harford County government announced on Aug. 2 the reopening of the Ring Factory/Whitaker Mill Road bridge following repairs. Here are the details provided:

Completed repairs to Ring Factory/Whitaker Mill Road Bridge in South Bel Air. (Photo courtesy Harford County government)



Ring Factory/Whitaker Mill Road Bridge Reopened

BEL AIR, Md., (Aug. 2, 2021) – Harford County Department of Public Works has reopened Whitaker Mill Road at the bridge that connects to Ring Factory Road following the completion of repairs to the bridge.

Questions about this project may be directed to Naveed Shah, Department of Public Works at 410-638-3509 extension 1395.