UM UCH appoints Mark Shaver senior vice president of strategy, physician services and business development

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health has appointed Mark Shaver as senior vice president of strategy, physician services and business development. Here are the details provided by the health system:

UM Upper Chesapeake Health Appoints Mark Shaver Senior Vice President of Strategy, Physician Services and Business Development

BEL AIR, Md. – (August 16, 2021) – University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) has appointed Mark Shaver as senior vice president of strategy, physician services and business development.

Mark Shaver

(by Photo Jane Studios)

In this role, he leads the regional efforts related to UM UCH’s strategy, population health and physician service lines with a particular focus on behavioral health, oncology, orthopedics and community-based chronic care.

“Mark’s expertise in health care strategy and initiatives makes him an excellent addition to our team,” said Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, President and CEO of UM UCH. “He joins our commitment to integrated service excellence to provide the best possible care to our community, every day.”

Shaver comes to UM UCH from Welltower Inc., a health care real estate and operating company, where he served as the senior vice president of business strategy & health systems initiatives. In this role, Shaver drove the convergence of value-based programs focused on aging with health systems, payors and technology integrators.

He also spent 18 years at Johns Hopkins Medicine, most recently serving as their vice president of business development and strategic alliances. He led this work in partnership with key business and physician leaders across Hopkins, focused on managed care/population health programs, regional and national patient referrals, and the post-acute partnerships.

Shaver holds an MBA from the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business and is an adjunct faculty member of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He actively volunteers with faith-based and youth sports community groups and serves on advisory boards for Pager Inc., ROSE Health, Safely You and MATTER.