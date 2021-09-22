The Harford County Department of Public Works has reopened Cherry Hill Road bridge over Deer Creek in Street. Here are the details provided:

The timber has been replaced on the Cherry Hill Road bridge, which has reopened. (Photo courtesy of the Harford County government)



Cherry Hill Road Bridge Over Deer Creek Reopened

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 20, 2021) – The Harford County Department of Public Works has reopened Cherry Hill Road bridge over Deer Creek in Street.

The bridge, at the intersection of Route 24 (Rocks Road) adjacent to the 4-H camp, was closed so the timber on the bridge deck could be replaced.

Questions can be directed to Matt Miller, Department of Public Works, 410-638-3509, ext. 1392.