Guyton Road in Fallston reopened after culvert replacement

The Harford County government today announced that it has reopened the portion of Guyton Road near the intersection with Bottom Road in Fallston that was closed to replace a culvert. Here are the details provided:

Culvert replaced under Guyton Road in Fallston. (Photo courtesy of the Harford County government)

Harford County Reopens Guyton Road in Fallston After Culvert Replacement

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 20, 2021) – Harford County has reopened Guyton Road near the intersection with Bottom Road in Fallston following replacement of a large culvert under the road.

Questions about the project can be directed to Tim Brown, Harford County Department of Public Works, at 410-638-3509, extension 1298, or tabrown@harfordcountymd.gov.