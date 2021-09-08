Harford County begins accepting COVID-relief grant applications for telework Sept. 8

Harford County will begin accepting applications Sept. 8 for COVID-relief grants for telework done by local businesses and nonprofits. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 7, 2021) – Harford County will begin accepting applications on Wednesday, September 8 for grants to help local businesses and nonprofits with telework and/or online sales operations in response to COVID-19.

This is the second round of such grants administered by Harford County. Funding is from the federal American Rescue Plan Act via the Maryland Department of Commerce.

Funds can be used for website development, expansion to an e-commerce platform, telework equipment purchases such as laptops, or other remote work capabilities. Grants can also be used as reimbursement for expenses incurred after March 2020 to establish or expand online sales and telework during COVID-19. Funds cannot be used to pay the wages of teleworking employees.

The final amount of the grant award will be determined by the total number of applicants. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021.

To be eligible, a business must have been established prior to March 9, 2020, and be operating with a physical location in Harford County.

Due to state requirements, the grant program will prioritize applicants who have not received previous COVID-19-related grants or loans from the Maryland Department of Commerce, the Maryland Department of Labor, and/or Harford County; and have 20 or fewer employees, excluding the owner.

Applications, FAQs, and more information on the program, including instructions on how to apply, are on the county government website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3316/Telework-Online-Sales-Relief-Grant-Round-2.

“Telework and online sales can be a lifeline for local organizations and these grants will help them stay viable in the pandemic and beyond,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “As we have with prior grant programs, my administration will work quickly to get COVID-19 relief to those who need it.”