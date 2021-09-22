Harford County Disabilities Commission seeks nominees for 2021 Employment Recognition Awards

The Harford County Commission on Disabilities is seeking nominations for its 2021 Employment Recognition Awards. To make a nomination, visit http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1815/Disability-Employment-Awards. The nomination deadline is Oct. 4. Here are the details provided:

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 10, 2021) – The Harford County Commission on Disabilities is seeking nominations for awards highlighting the accomplishments of employees with disabilities and recognizing employers who give them opportunities to join and excel in the workplace.

This year’s awards ceremony will be a live virtual event.

The award categories are Employee of the Year, Employer of the Year, Harford County Student Worker of the Year, Accessibility Award, Ruth Helen Thompson Memorial Community Service Award, Media Award, Volunteer of the Year, Veteran of the Year, and the Essential Employee of the Year.

Anyone can nominate an employee, or an individual employer, business or other organization that has made an impact in someone’s life or in the community. The deadline for nominations is Monday, October 4, 2021.

Harford County celebrates its Employment Recognition Awards each October in recognition of Disability Employment Awareness Month. This year’s theme is “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion.” The national theme emphasizes the essential role people with disabilities play in America’s economic recovery and the importance of ensuring that everyone has access to employment and community involvement as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Citizens with differing abilities have talents and skills to offer in the workplace,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “We are asking for nominations to help us recognize their accomplishments and to celebrate the employers who help us create a vibrant and inclusive Harford County community.”

Nomination forms and details for each award category are available online at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1815/Disability-Employment-Awards or by contacting Rachel Harbin, Harford County disabilities coordinator, at 410-638-3373 or raharbin@harfordcountymd.gov.

The Harford County Commission on Disabilities was established in 1995 to serve as the voice of the disability community in Harford County. Members are appointed by the county executive, with the approval of the Harford County Council. For over 20 years, the Commission on Disabilities’ Employment Committee has been celebrating the accomplishments of local employees with disabilities with the Annual Employment Recognition Awards.