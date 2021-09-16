Harford County opens new canoe/kayak launch in Forest Hill

The Harford County government has announced that it’s built a new canoe/kayak launch in Forest Hill about six miles upstream from Benjamin’s Bridge in Street. Here are the details provided:

Harford County officials cutting a ribbon at the Walters Mill Canoe/Kayak Launch pictured from left: Director of Parks & Recreation Kathy Burley, County Executive Barry Glassman, Chief Advisor Billy Boniface, Deputy Director of Parks & Recreation Paul Magness.



Harford County Opens New Canoe/Kayak Launch on Deer Creek at Walters Mill Road

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 15, 2021) – Harford County has built a new canoe/kayak launch in Forest Hill as part of its plan for a Deer Creek water trail.

Located at 1202 Walters Mill Road, the new public launch has a loading area and 14 parking spots. It sits approximately six miles upstream from Benjamin’s Bridge in Street, the county’s first launch of the planned trail.

The Walters Mill Canoe/Kayak Launch is open dawn to dusk and is managed by Harford County Parks & Recreation.

“Paddling on Deer Creek is one of the best ways I know of to unwind,” County Executive Glassman said. “Our new launch at Walters Mill makes it easy to head down to Benjamin’s Bridge and enjoy a six-mile stretch of one of Harford’s most beautiful waterways.”