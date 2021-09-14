Harford County Public Library to celebrate summer reading program’s end with event at Broom’s Bloom Dairy Sept. 22

The Harford County Public Library plans to celebrate the conclusion of its summer reading program with an event at Broom’s Bloom Dairy in Bel Air on Sept. 22. Here are the details provided by the library:

Harford County Public Library Celebrates End of Summer Reading Adventure at Broom’s Bloom

September 22 event features story times, dance party, craft kits and ice cream

Belcamp, Md., September 9, 2021 — Harford County Public Library celebrates the conclusion of the Tails and Tales Summer Reading Adventure 2021 at an event for the entire family on Wednesday, September 22, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Broom’s Bloom Dairy, 1700 South Fountain Green Road in Bel Air.

Hosted by Harford County Public Library Foundation, the event features twilight story times, a dance party and take & make craft kits, while supplies last. Those who completed the Summer Reading Adventure will receive a free Broom’s Bloom Dairy kid’s ice cream, while supplies last.

Participants of the Summer Reading Adventure 2021 were invited to set goals, read books, play games, attend concerts and earn badges throughout the summer. This year’s goals were for infants through preschoolers to read 25 books; elementary school students, 10 books; middle and high school students, three books; and adults, five books.

“We wanted to conclude this year’s Summer Reading Adventure with a really special event. A huge thank you to Broom’s Bloom for hosting this celebration and to our amazing foundation for planning such a fun event,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are also grateful to our generous sponsors who made our 2021 Summer Reading Adventure possible.”

The sponsors of the Summer Reading Adventure 2021 were Aberdeen Rotary Club, APG Federal Credit Union, Bel Air Friends of Harford County Public Library, Harford Day School, Horizon Cinemas, Harford County Public Library Foundation, The John Carroll School and Rosedale Federal.

For more information about the September 22 celebration, visit HCPLonline.org.

For more than 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2020, Harford County Public Library received the Graphic Design USA Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.