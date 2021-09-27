Harford County Public Library’s virtual series with Chef John Shields to feature Maryland seafood Oct. 7

The virtual series “Farm & Bay to Table” produced by Harford County Public Library and Chef John Shields’ Our Common Table is to feature Maryland crabs, oysters, rockfish and blue catfish on Oct. 7. The Zoom program starts at 7 p.m. To register, visit HCPLonline.org. Here are the details provided by the library:

Belcamp, Md., September 24, 2021 — “Seafood – Maryland Style!” is the theme of the Oct. 7 episode of “Farm & Bay to Table,” a virtual series produced by Harford County Public Library and Chef John Shields’ Our Common Table, that highlights Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses. The program will be presented via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m.

Chef, author and television personality John Shields joins library CEO Mary Hastler in discussing and preparing recipes focusing on all things seafood, including crabs (from steamed to imperial), oysters, rockfish and blue catfish. In addition, they will discuss Guinness Baltimore Blonde beer from Guinness Open Gate Brewery.

Participants will learn about the Maryland blue crab and how to prepare them from steamed to imperial in addition to the legendary Chesapeake oyster and the secrets of single fried oysters. The blue catfish, the biggest of the Chesapeake Bay’s invasive species, will be featured and turned into “catties,” a Chesapeake version of the “coddie.”

Jack Brooks, an owner of J.M. Clayton Company, the world’s oldest crab business located in Cambridge, will join Shields and Hastler in the kitchen for this Maryland seafood extravaganza.

“Seafood and Maryland go hand in hand,” said Hastler, the library CEO. “Chef John and I look forward to introducing our viewers to recipes that are new as well as providing new takes on longtime seafood favorites. Jack Brooks from the oldest crab company, not just in Maryland but in the world, will certainly bring an interesting and informative perspective to our always fun cooking adventures.”

To sign up for “Seafood – Maryland Style!,” visit HCPLonline.org. Advanced registration, including a valid email address, is requested. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email from Zoom with a link to the program and a unique password to access the event.

The Oct. 7 “Farm & Bay to Table” program is presented in partnership with Harford County Public Library, Our Common Table, Chef John Shields’ restaurant Gertrude’s at the Baltimore Museum of Art, Maryland’s Best, Maryland’s Best Seafood, 32nd Street Market, J.M. Clayton Company and Guinness Open Gate Brewery.

The “Farm & Bay to Table” series provides a virtual excursion to Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses where the focus is on the abundance and variety of fare that is grown in Maryland’s rich soil and caught off its shores in the Chesapeake Bay.



For information about future programs, visit HCPLonline.org.