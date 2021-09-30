A bench in the upstairs terrace at the Havre de Grace library has been dedicated in the memory of a volunteer. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library (right), attends the dedication of a bench in memory of Linda McIntyre at the Havre de Grace Library along with Havre de Grace Friends of the Library John McIntyre, Linda McIntyre’s husband; Carol McIntyre, Linda’s sister-in-law; Debbie Pasco, past president of the Havre de Grace Friends of the Library; and Elizabeth Truitt, current Havre de Grace Friends of the Library president. (Photo by Leslie Greenly Smith)



Havre de Grace Library Bench Dedicated in Memory of Volunteer

Linda McIntyre was an active member of the Havre de Grace Friends of the Library

Belcamp, Md., September 30, 2021 — A bench in memory of Linda McIntyre, a member of the Havre de Grace Friends of the Library, was dedicated on September 27. The bench is located on the upstairs Terrace in the Havre de Grace Library.

McIntyre was a member of the Friends of the Library since 2014. She was invited to join the Friends by her sister-in-law, Carol McIntyre, who is a founding member of the group.

Linda McIntyre was an active participant who assisted with book sales and various library activities. At her passing, her husband, John McIntyre, also a member of the Friends group, named the Friends of the Library as the beneficiary of memorial gifts.

“Linda was a loyal Friend of the Library who could be counted on to help with book sales and to participate in all library activities,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are grateful for and remember all Linda did for the Havre de Grace Library. The bench is a wonderful tribute to Linda’s great love of the library.”

For more than 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2020, Harford County Public Library received the Graphic Design USA Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.