Havre de Grace United Methodist Church to host 10th Blessing of the Animals & Pet Expo Sept. 12

Havre de Grace United Methodist Church is hosting its 10th Blessing of the Animals & Pet Expo 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 12 at Concord Point Park, 701 Concord Street in Havre de Grace. The blessing service is to take place at 1 p.m. Admission is free but a donation of pet food or linens for local shelters and rescues would be appreciated. Here are the details provided by the organizer:

Photo of 2019 Pet Blessing ceremony courtesy of Havre de Grace United Methodist Church Facebook page.

Blessing service will take place at 1:00 p.m. with individual pet blessings after the service; free gift with each blessing. This is also National Pet Memorial Day – we will recognize our loved pets who are no longer with us. Pet-oriented vendors, face painting, children’s/pet craft table, HDG Police K-9 unit demonstration at 2:30 p.m., and a fun filled time at the park with your pets! It is expected all animals will be leashed or crated and have required shots. For more information, please call 410-939-6105 or email tbrinkman@verizon.net.