More than 150 volunteers cleaned up roadsides and shorelines during Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 21st River Sweep

Volunteers removed more than a ton of trash from roadsides and shorelines during Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 21st River Sweep on Sept. 18. Here are the details provided by the organization:

Sarah Weitzel and Faith Andreen, students at Havre de Grace Middle School, collect trash and debris on the Promenade near Concord Point Lighthouse in Havre de Grace during River Sweep on September 18. (Photo by Kimberly Andreen)

More than 150 Volunteers Participate in Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 21st River Sweep

Roadside and shoreline cleanup took place Sept. 18 and removed more than one ton of trash and debris in celebration of World Rivers Day

Darlington, Md., September 27, 2021 – More than 150 volunteers gathered in 10 locations in Cecil and Harford counties to remove one ton of trash and debris during Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 21st annual River Sweep on September 18.

This yearly volunteer shoreline and roadside clean-up was held in celebration of World Rivers Day in Havre de Grace, Conowingo, Perryville, Port Deposit, Charlestown and on Garrett Island.

Notable items found and removed during River Sweep include two propane tanks, tires, fishing lines, bottles, an inner tube, balloons, a pirate hat and more. Since the founding of River Sweep in 2000, volunteers have collected more than 115.5 tons of trash and debris.

Among the participating groups were American Heritage Girls, Bainbridge Elementary School, CAT Club of Havre de Grace, Charlestown Green Team, Geo-Technology Associates and Morris & Ritchie Associates, Girls Scouts, Havre de Grace Green Team and Perryville Police Department Outreach Program youth. In addition the Charlestown Green Team also planted five trees and nine shrubs during River Sweep.

“We are so grateful for our hardworking volunteers who helped us to remove a variety of trash and debris from our community,” said Brigitte Carty, executive director of Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway. “This year we welcomed new partnerships with the Havre de Grace CAT Club and green teams in Charlestown, Havre de Grace and Perryville and added three new clean-up sites–Swan Harbor Farm, Susquehanna State Park and Rodgers Tavern Museum. Our River Sweep volunteers are outstanding and make our community a great one in which to live.”



River Sweep is scheduled to return to its spring date in honor of Earth Day on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Sponsors of the 2021 River Sweep include Exelon Generation, Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, Keep Maryland Beautiful, Maryland Environmental Trust, Forever-Maryland Foundation, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, and

Maryland Department of Transportation. Community partners include Cecil County, Harford County, Havre de Grace, Perryville and Port Deposit plus Charlestown Green Team, Citizens Against Trash Club of Havre de Grace, Havre de Grace Green Team and Perryville Green Team.

The Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway is a nonprofit, certified Maryland Heritage Area located in Cecil and Harford counties along the Lower Susquehanna River and Upper Bay. Its mission is to encourage regional economic development through heritage tourism primarily by supporting public recreation efforts, particularly trail development and public water access, historic preservation, cultural celebration and conservation efforts. For more information about Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, visit www.UpperBayTrails.com.