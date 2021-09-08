Screech’s Night Owl 5K evening glow run to support Harford Community College student athletes to be held Oct. 22

The third annual Screech’s Night Owl 5K is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 22 on the Harford Community College campus. Register by Oct. 1 in order to be guaranteed a t-shirt at www.tinyurl.com/HCCFoundationEvents or contact the Office of Alumni & Development at 443.412.2449. Here are the details provided by HCC:

Screech’s Night Owl 5K at Harford Community College

On your mark, get set, GLOW! Harford Community College’s Foundation will host the third annual Screech’s Night Owl 5K, an evening glow run in support of Harford Community College student athletes, on Friday, October 22 at 7 PM. The event is presented by APG Federal Credit Union.

Enjoy a scenic course through the HCC campus and athletic facilities. Refreshments, wearable glow items, and a premium long-sleeve race t-shirt will be provided to each runner. Participants must register by October 1 to guarantee a shirt. Medals will be awarded to the top male and female overall and top three males and females in each age category. Entry fees are $30 in advance; the price increases to $35 on October 21. To register, sponsor, or donate, visit www.tinyurl.com/HCCFoundationEvents or contact the Office of Alumni & Development at 443.412.2449.

At Harford, our students are at the top of their game, on and off the court and field. By participating in one of Harford’s thirteen NJCAA sports, they make a commitment to excel not only in their sport, but in the classroom. Harford’s student athletes accomplish great things during their time at the College and beyond – they excel at giving back to the community, and many of our students transfer to a university to play at the NCAA level and earn their bachelor’s degree.

Event proceeds support scholarships for HCC student athletes. A race registration or sponsorship will provide the support our athletes need to continue to excel and achieve academically and athletically. Be a Fan: Fund Our Fighting Owls!