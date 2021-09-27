The Vampire Circus to perform at APGFCU Arena Oct. 9 

The Vampire Circus comes to APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College Oct. 9. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $20-$40 at https://www.apgfcuarena.com/. Here are the details provided by the college:

The Vampire Circus Coming to APGFCU Arena in October

The Vampire Circus will be presented at the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College in Bel Air on Saturday, October 9 at 7:30 PM. The show has been described as “Cirque du Soleil gets the Tim Burton treatment.” Don’t miss out – tickets are available now!

The Vampire Circus is a mysterious, tantalizing, fun, dark show — a visual vortex set in an abandoned cemetery where an extraordinary circus comes back to life. A fusion of cirque, theater, comedy and cabaret, the show features world-class acrobats, dancers and electrifying special effects. Come meet the vampires in this tantalizing and terrifying side of cirque . . . we’ll leave the lights off for you! Please note: While this is a family-friendly performance, viewers should be mindful that it is a spooky show.

Tickets are $20 to $40. Everyone who enters the Arena, regardless of age, requires a ticket. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit https://www.apgfcuarena.com/.

Harford Community College is committed to promoting the full participation of all individuals with disabilities at the event. For disability-related accommodations, please contact 443-412-2211 at least two weeks in advance.

Please wear a mask at all HCC-presented shows. Thank you for your support of our arts programming and we greatly appreciate your patronage as we navigate through this time.