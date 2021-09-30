Veterans Day poster contest deadline is Oct. 15

A Veterans Day poster contest for kindergarten through 8th grade students in Harford County continues through Oct. 15. Here are the details provided by the Susquehanna Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America:

Harford County Schools Veterans Day Poster and Essay Contest

The Susquehanna Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), in partnership with the Harford County James V. “Capt’n Jim” McMahan Veterans Commission, is hosting a virtual Veterans Day Poster & Essay Contest for school-aged children.

The Veterans Day Poster Contest provides kindergarten through eighth grade students in Harford County Public, Private and Homeschools an opportunity to express their thoughts about Veterans through art. The top three posters in each grade category (K-2nd, 3rd-5th, 6th-8th) will receive monetary prizes. First place winners will receive $50, second place winners will receive $30, and third place winners will receive $20. Winners will also receive a special challenge coin. Monetary prizes are sponsored by Boyle Buick.

The Veterans Day Essay Contest provides high school students in Harford County Public, Private, or Homeschools an opportunity to express their thoughts about Veterans Day in their own words. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place essays. First place winners will receive $100, second place winners will receive $75, and third place winners will receive $50. Winners will also receive a special challenge coin. Monetary prizes are sponsored by Boyle Buick.

Submissions are due no later than midnight October 15, 2021. All submissions will be electronic. There is no entry fee to participate.

Details can be found at:

https://www.moaasusquehanna.org/Harford-County-Schools-Veterans-Day-Poster-and-Essay-Contest

Winning entries will be recognized at the Harford County Veterans Resource Fair on November 13, 2021. Cash awards sponsored by Boyle Buick GMC.

Further information email Mike Early or Lisa Brown at info@moaasusquehanna.org.