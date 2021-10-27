58th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show award winners announced

The organizers of the 58th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show have provided this list of awards given on Oct. 24. The art show was held at Tydings and Concord Point parks in Havre de Grace last weekend. Here are the details provided:

Jodi Harvey, Sculpture, 1st Sculpture and Best in Show

Sculpture

1st Place: Jodi Harvey, Colora, MD

2nd Place: Aaron Paskins, Our Story Studios, Dover, DE

3rd Place: Bearwood Designs, Mike Lust, Havre de Grace, MD

Photography

1st Place: Brian Truckenbrodt, Baltimore, MD

2nd Place: J. Riley Holt, Essex, MD

3rd Place: Jeff Cohen, J/C Exposures, Middletown, DE

Glass

1st Place: Linda Burns, Hot Glass Burns/A&E Welding Towson, MD

2nd Place: Grateful Stained Glass, Meredith Ormsby, Havre de Grace, MD

3rd Place: Questo e Quello, Genell Hilton, Havre de Grace, MD

Students

1st Place: Elizabeth Culkin, Woodbine, MD

2nd Place: Harford Community College Student Art Gallery Association, Bel Air, MD

3rd Place: Charlie Slentz, Charlie’s World, Aberdeen, MD

Pottery Ceramics

1st Place: Urban Wave Studio, Stephanie Paskiewicz, Crownsville, MD

2nd Place: Pottery by Lisa, Lisa Behm, Lincoln University, PA

Drawing/Printmaking

1st Place: Mijung Kim, Fallston, MD

2nd Place: Katie Gast, A Little Ghost, Petersburg, VA

Fiber

1st Place: Louise Beyer, Bey-Her Baskets, Churchville, MD

2nd Place: Karen Drew, Kitty’s Creations, Essex, MD

Jewelry

1st Place: Jay Stutman, Newark, DE

2nd Place: Lynn Anderson, Drexel Hill, PA

3rd Place: Carlene Bleacher, Lancaster, PA

Honorable Mention: Janice Horoschak, Abstract Couture Space, Nottingham, MD

Painting

1st Place: David Scheirer, Aberdeen, MD

2nd Place: Claudia Brookes, Monkton, MD

3rd Place: Jonathan Albrecht, Drangis, Halthorpe, MD

Woodworking

1st Place: Jeffrey Felton-Green, Cheverly, MD

2nd Place: Kanda Harp, Catch of the Day Designs, Sparrows Point, MD

3rd Place: Neil Claypoole, Jonathan Spoons, Kempton, PA

Misc

1st Place: Coralyn Cox, Coral Reef Creations, Delta, PA

2nd Place: Terri LaLain, Curious Cat Arts-Cat Boutique, Bel Air, MD

3rd Place: Marjorie Samero, Steps by Stepping Stones, West Gove, PA

Best in Show- Jodi Harvey, Colora, MD