Carsins Run at Eva Mar appoints three members to its Board of Directors

Carsins Run at Eva Mar, a planned not-for-profit housing development to offer assisted living and other types of care in Bel Air, recently appointed three members to its Board of Directors.

CARSINS RUN AT EVA MAR APPOINTS SCOTT ELLIOTT, JOHN KRAUS, AND PAUL THOMPSON TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bel Air, MD – Carsins Run at Eva Mar, Harford County’s first life plan community, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Elliott, Vice President of Business Development for Harford Bank; Paul Thompson, President and Director of Architectural Design Works Inc.; and John Kraus, retired Senior Project Manager for The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company to the Carsins Run Board of Directors.



Scott Elliott joins the Carsins Run Board of Directors with expertise in sales, business development, building customer relations, and generating new business between retail and commercial lending products. He supports numerous local charitable organizations and has held leadership roles within the Community Foundation of Harford County, Harford Family House, Edgewood Academy of Finance, Bel Air Downtown Alliance, Route 40 Business Association, City of Havre de Grace Economic Development Advisory Board, and Aberdeen Rotary.

John Kraus

John Kraus brings over 32 years of project management experience to the Carsins Run Board of Directors. Prior to his retirement from the business world, Kraus served as the Membership Committee Chairman for the Baltimore Building Congress & Exchange as well as serving on its Board of Directors. While with Whiting-Turner, Kraus was the manager of their self-performed Steel Group as well as numerous projects for clients such as IBM, the Maryland Stadium Authority, and the United States Naval Academy.

Paul Thompson

Paul Thompson is joining the Carsins Run Board of Directors with over 29 years of experience in business management, marketing, new business development, and customer relations. Thompson sits on several other local boards including the Turntable Fund, Inc., and the Route 40 Business Association. Thompson will be able to use his position and connections to these boards to educate local professionals, prospective residents, and the community on the benefits of moving to a life plan community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott, John, and Paul to the Board of Directors and are excited to see each of their vast and unique professional experiences and skill sets make a difference within the Carsins Run community,” said Sue Shea, president and CEO of Carsins Run at Eva Mar. “We and are looking forward to their contributions as new board members.”

About Carsins Run at Eva Mar

Presbyterian Home of Maryland’s Carsins Run at Eva Mar is a not-for-profit life plan community that will be located on 47 acres near the Amyclae development off Route 543 in Bel Air, MD. The first phase of the community will include 137 independent living residencies, 32 assisted living residencies, 12 units for memory care, and 12 comprehensive nursing residencies. Presbyterian Home of Maryland has a rich history of providing residents with top-quality healthcare, social, and wellness opportunities.