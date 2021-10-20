Daytime closure of Glen Cove Road bridge in Darlington starting Oct. 25 expected to last five days

The Harford County government has announced a planned closure of Glen Cove Road Bridge in Darlington from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for five days starting on or about Oct. 25. Here are the details provided by the government:

Daytime Closures to Glen Cove Road Bridge Starting October 25

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 14, 2021) – Harford County Department of Public Works will be closing the temporary Glen Cove Road Bridge in Darlington from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for five days starting on or about Monday, October 25 for Delmarva Power to relocate a pole line. The bridge over Peddler Run is located between MD Route 440 (Dublin Road) and Franklin Church Road in Darlington.

Motorists who travel this roadway should make other arrangements.

Questions about this closure may be directed to Naveed Shah, Civil Engineer, Department of Public Works, at 410-638-3545 extension 1395.

An online map of this and other planned closures of county roads is on the Harford County government website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.