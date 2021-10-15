Greek food festival at Sts. Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church Oct. 16 & 17

Sts. Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church is hosting a “drive-thru” food festival noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 and noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 17. The festival features authentic Greek food, desserts. Seating will also be available. To pre-order, visit stsmm.org and click on the link to the menu. Please specify at the checkout process which day and time you will be picking up the order. The food festival will be held at 3714 Dublin Road in Darlington. For details, visit stsmm.org or follow them on Facebook.