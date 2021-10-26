Harford Community College gets state funds to prepare students for jobs in the manufacturing supply chain industry

Harford Community College has received state funding to prepare students for jobs in the manufacturing supply chain industry. Here are the details provided by the college:

Harford Community College Awarded Grant to Develop New Curriculum in Transportation, Logistics and Cargo Security

Harford Community College in Bel Air, Maryland has received funding from Maryland State Department of Education’s Division of Career and College Readiness in the amount of $96,535 to support the development of a Transportation, Logistics and Cargo Security pathway to prepare students for high skill, high wage in-demand careers in the manufacturing supply chain industry.

As the American and international supply chains continue to face obstacles, it is vital to prepare a workforce ready to meet current challenges and future demands.

According to Susquehanna Workforce Network’s Local Plan, warehousing and storage jobs in the region are expected to grow annually by 2% through 2026. Jobseekers frequently lack the skills necessary to take on the requirements of the open positions. The Transportation, Logistics and Cargo Security pathway will bridge the gap between unskilled employees and open jobs, allowing the regional workforce to be more prepared to meet the needs of local employers.

The pathway will offer three options in the TLC industry to prepare individuals for any job from entry level to managerial: 1) a noncredit program preparing students for the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council Certified Logistics Technician and Certified Logistics Associate credentials; 2) a Logistics and Supply Chain Management Credit Certificate; and 3) a Transportation, Logistics and Supply Chain Management AAS degree that can stack on the Credit Certificate.

Harford Community College will work closely with subject matter experts to develop curriculum aligned with industry standards covering the following topics: Transportation and Logistics, Supply Chain Management, Production and Operations Management, Product Lifecycle Management, Freight Operations, and Transportation Safety and Security. The Credit Certificate and AAS degree will include business management and general studies courses.

Development of this pathway will have partnership support from the Container Store Distribution Center in Aberdeen, the Harford County Office of Community and Economic Development, and Beacon Staffing. Additionally, representatives from Harford Community College will work with Harford County Public Schools partners to provide dual enrollment opportunities for its students.

This project will be undertaken by a team in the Continuing Education, Business and Applied Technology (CEBAT) division at the College.