Harford County is seeking submissions of veterans photos for display online and at resource fair

Harford County is seeking submissions of photos of veterans to display in an online gallery and at a resource fair Nov. 13. Here are the details provided by the county government:

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 18, 2021) – Harford County is celebrating veterans with an online photo gallery of honor beginning November 1 and a free resource fair on Saturday, November 13.

The photo gallery will include veterans, living or deceased, and will be published every day during the month of Veterans Day. Local veterans, and family members who wish to honor them, are invited to participate by submitting a photo, preferably in uniform, and information about their service.

Submission forms and instructions are posted on the county website.

Photos will be posted on the Facebook page for the Harford County James V. “Capt’n Jim” McMahan Commission on Veterans Affairs and on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/927/Commission-on-Veterans-Affairs.

The Harford County Veterans Resource Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 13 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main Street. The theme of this year’s fair is “Veterans Mental Health, From Awareness to Action.”

Veterans, all military, and their families are welcome to this one-stop event for information about veterans’ healthcare and benefits, printed guides to resources and local businesses that offer veteran discounts, and more. Veterans can also enter a drawing for a big screen TV and one of three $250 gift cards sponsored by APG Federal Credit Union. A grab-and-go lunch from Mission BBQ will be provided. Masks will be required indoors.

For veterans and those who support them, representatives from Harford County Department of Community Services will offer suicide prevention training known as QPR (question, persuade, refer). The training will be held in the lower level of the armory from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The training is free, but space is limited. Register by emailing odcp@harfordcountymd.gov or calling 410-638-3333.

At the fair, representatives from the VA and veterans service organizations will discuss and check on claims, help veterans sign up for VA healthcare, and answer questions about the GI Bill. Invited exhibitors include Veterans Benefits Administration, VA MD Health Care System (VAMHCS), Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, Humana Military (Tricare Administrator), VFW and DAV, and Maryland Vet Center for free counseling and referrals.

For the giveaways, all Harford County veterans who attend the fair will receive a ticket for a drawing to win a 65-inch TV with wall mount, or one of the $250 gift cards. Contestants must be Harford County veterans and the drawing will be held live on the veterans’ commission Facebook page. Only one prize per veteran will be allowed.

The agenda for the Harford County Veterans Resource Fair appears below.

10:00 a.m. Opening ceremony

10:15 a.m. Exhibitor booths open, resource bags available, grab-and-go lunch

12:30 p.m. Drawing for big screen TV and gift cards

1:00 p.m. Fair concludes

The resource fair is organized by the all-volunteer Harford County James V. “Capt’n Jim” McMahan Commission on Veterans Affairs, under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman.

“It’s important for our veterans, military personnel and their families to know how much we appreciate them,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “I encourage residents to send in photos for our online gallery and join me at the resource fair. Thanks to the members of my veterans’ commission, Harford County will continue our tradition of honoring those who have served our nation.”

Stay in touch with the Harford County’s veterans commission on Facebook, by emailing vetcommission@harfordcountymd.gov or calling 410-638-4109, ext. 1813.