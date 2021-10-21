Harford County Public Library Foundation has elected three new members to its board

The Harford County Public Library Foundation has elected Diane Edwards Moore, Angela Rose and Bradley R. Stover to three-year terms. Here are the details provided by the Harford County Public Library:

Harford County Public Library Foundation Elects Three New Board Members

Diane Edwards Moore, Angela Rose and Bradley R. Stover begin three-year terms

Belcamp, Md., October 21, 2021 — Harford County Public Library Foundation has elected three new board members: Diane Edwards Moore, operations support manager for Allied Universal-Risk Advisory Consulting Service/Threat Disaster and Emergency Response Division; Angela Rose, president and CEO of Harford County Chamber of Commerce; and Bradley R. Stover, Esq., member, Shaffer, McLauchlin & Stover, LLC. Each will serve a three-year term.

“We are so pleased to welcome three outstanding additions to the foundation’s board” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Diane, Angela and Brad are great supporters of the library and will make excellent ambassadors to the community.”

Diane Moore (Photo by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)

Diane Edwards Moore, a Havre de Grace resident, has supported the library for many years and has been a charter sponsor of the Summer Reading Challenge since 2002. She is very active in the community, serving on the boards of the Harford County Farm Fair, Equestrian Center of Harford County, Inc. (where she is also president) and Parks & Recreation President’s Council.

Moore is also involved with the Harford Leadership Academy Alumni Association, where she was voted 2017 Outstanding Past Grad; WINDS of Leadership; and Harford County Public Schools’ CTE Advisory Board. At the beginning of October, Moore became vice president of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni Association.



Angela Rose

Angela Rose, a Joppa resident, has served as president and CEO of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce since 2016. Under her leadership, the Harford Chamber has strengthened its voice in advocacy efforts at the local, state and federal levels. Additionally, Rose has championed pro-business initiatives through the chamber’s core pillars of work: advocacy, connection, education and cost savings programs while fostering partnerships with other business organizations throughout the county. Rose was recognized by The Daily Record’s Maryland’s Top 100 Women program in 2018 and 2020.

Bradley R. Stover (Photo by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)

Bradley R. Stover, a Bel Air resident, has been practicing law in Harford County for more than 35 years. In addition to his law practice, Stover has served on the board of directors of The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region since 2012, acting as chairman of the board since 2017.

Stover was appointed in 2004 by Governor Robert L. Ehrlich, Jr. to serve on the board of trustees of Harford Community College and was reappointed to a second term by Governor Martin O’Malley in 2009. He served as vice-chair of the board from 2007-08 and as the chair from 2008-10. He has also served as legal counsel for Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna since 2002, handling real estate matters for the local Habitat chapter. Stover is a past member of the Route 40 Business Association board of directors and a graduate of the Harford Leadership Academy in 2012.

Harford County Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established to raise funds to augment the financial resources of Harford County Public Library and to promote awareness of its services. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.