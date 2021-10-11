More than 600 people and 100 dogs participated in this year’s Harford Streams Summer Adventure

This year’s Harford Streams Summer Adventure drew more than 600 participants to its events focused on raising awareness of the county’s waterways. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

County Executive Barry Glassman congratulates the 2021 Harford Streams Summer Adventure prize winners. Pictured from left, Robin, Adam and young Andrew Childs, County Executive Glassman, Laura Coste, program coordinator; Sabra Kurth, Dave McNeely. (Photo courtesy of the Harford County government)



Harford Streams Summer Adventure Draws 600+ Participants; Prize Winners Announced

BEL AIR, Md. (Oct. 7, 2021) – Participation in the sixth annual Harford Streams Summer Adventure rose to more than 600 citizens and 100 dogs this year, raising awareness and support for protecting Harford County’s natural waterways.

Developed by Harford County government’s Watershed Protection and Restoration Office, this award-winning program encourages citizens of all ages to take selfies at various locations and write a brief comment about their experiences to earn T-shirts and be eligible for other prizes. A free app allowed participants to easily upload photos, enter their locations using GIS, and submit their comments.

This year, 402 adventurers qualified for a free T-shirt and 42 furry friends qualified for a bandana by visiting at least seven Harford stream locations. Those who visited at least 11 locations qualified for a drawing to win a pontoon boat trip for 15 people in and around the Bush River and Otter Point Creek. The boat trip, donated by the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, was won by the Childs family of Bel Air. The grand prize drawing was a canoe trip for 16 people at Eden Mill Nature Center for participants who visited at least 15 locations. Sabra Kurth and Dave McNeely of Havre de Grace were this year’s winners.

The Harford Streams “poker run” in May drew more than 75 participants and six dogs, who toured downtown Havre de Grace on a walking adventure while collecting playing cards. Participants visited the Lock House Museum; pollinator garden at Moore Family Homestead property, where they created a sunflower plant to take home; Concord Point Park Pond Retrofit and Landscape Infiltration; and Millard Tydings Memorial Park. The poker run concluded at Frank J. Hutchins Memorial Park, where participants turned in their poker hands. They enjoyed shaved ice from Kona Ice while browsing vendors, including Visit Harford, Harford Soil Conservation District, Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy, Watershed Stewards Academy, Harford Land Trust, Susquehannock Wildlife Society, Gunpowder Riverkeeper, University of Maryland, Maryland Environmental Service, and Marshy Point Nature Center, which gave a critter talk.

Prizes for the poker run were a Yeti Roadie 20 Cooler donated by MK consulting Engineers and filled with beverages donated by Coakley’s Pub, and a Sougayilang fishing rod and reel combo with carrier bag and accessories for the adults. New this year were youth prizes, which included a two-pack of Intex River Run floating water lounge rafts and a life-size Giant Tumbling Timber Toy wooden blocks game. The lowest-hand winner for adults and youths received a YETI Rambler 26-ounce bottle with chug cap, with the Harford Streams logo. All furry friends received a dog bandana donated by Visit Harford. The city of Havre de Grace provided the venue.