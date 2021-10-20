The 58th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show comes to Tydings and Concord Point Parks Oct. 23 & 24

ArtUnion and Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse are hosting the 58th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show at Tydings and Concord Point Parks in Havre de Grace from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24. Here are the details provided by the organizers:

This year ArtUnion partnered with Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse to bring you a fantastic presentation of the cultural arts starting with a new time of year, a new added park for social distancing, new creative makers and artists, new and varied entertainment, new and fun kid’s activities, and the best new line up of culinary arts! Yes, Feasts for the Foodies, so come hungry!

We are excited to announce our two-day schedule of entertainment with artist Georgia O’Keeffe opening our event with a special Living History presentation by HCC Professor Colleen Webster at 10 am live on stage at Concord Point Park.

Then a special surprise performance by Sunshine 2.0 that will take place at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 23 at the Gazebo in Tydings Park.

Sunshine 2.0 is a professional traveling theater troupe based at Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf in Rochester, New York. The troupe provides performances and activities for deaf and hard-of-hearing children and adults that highlight the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM), as well as educational topics pertaining to the Deaf experience. Troupe member, Bianca Ware has family roots in Havre de Grace, and we are delighted to bring their message for deaf awareness. Please share our invitation to friends and family, especially deaf and hard-of-hearing children, and adults to attend this performance.



And highlighted for Sunday, October 24 from 2:00-4:00 pm, live on stage in Concord Point Park rock out to Petty Coat Junction, a Tom Petty Tribute Band. Then Punch and Judy Show for the kids in Tydings Park near the playground,

And don’t forget Box Turtle Bob, EllyHall, Hoppin’ Hawks Jump Rope Team, Jordan Nichols, O’Connor School of Irish Dancers, Timeless Duo…

Feel free to bring a lawn chair and stay all day! NO ADMISSION FEE and open to the public. See the schedule below and for more details visit: HdGArtShow.org

Saturday, October 23

Concord Point Park

10:00- 11:00 am Colleen Webster as artist Concord- Stage

Georgia O’Keefe: Living History Presentation

11:30 am Hoppin’ Hawks Jump Rope Team Concord

Noon- 12:30 pm O’Connor School of Irish Dance Concord- Stage

1:00- 2:15 pm Jordan Nichols Concord- Stage

3:00- 5:00 pm Timeless Duo Concord- Stage

Tydings Park

1:00- 1:30 pm Sunshine 2.0 Tydings- Gazebo area

Theatre troupe, Rochester Institute of Technology National

Technical Institute of the Deaf

2:00-3:30 pm Maryland Conservatory of Music Tydings- Gazebo area

Drum Circle

Kids Zone

Noon- 4:00 pm Art Projects Tydings- Kids Zone

Noon- 4:00 pm Face Painting Tydings- Kids Zone

Sunday, October 24

Concord Point Park

Noon- 1:00 pm EllyHall Concord- Stage

2:00- 4:00 pm Petty Coat Junction – Tom Petty Tribute Band Concord- Stage

Tydings Park

11:00 am- 1:00 pm Box Turtle Bob Tydings- Gazebo

4:00 pm 229th MD Army National Guard Jazz Band Tydings- Gazebo

Kids Zone

Noon- 4:00 pm Art Projects Tydings- Near Playground

11:00 am Horn’s Punch & Judy Tydings- Near Playground

Noon- 4:00 pm Face Painting Tydings- Near Playground

1:00 pm Horn’s Punch & Judy Tydings- Near Playground

3:00 pm Horn’s Punch & Judy Tydings- Near Playground

*Horn’s Punch & Judy Show will do three 20-minute shows with giveaways for children.

Kids Korner is located in Tydings Park near the playground